Jake Paul in Nate Diaz's sights when UFC contract ends, claims Belal Muhammad - "Win or lose, you're still going to have that fan base"

As Nate Diaz continues his search for a fight inside the octagon, fans and pundits alike believe that a boxing debut against Jake Paul would be the way to go for the veteran fighter after his UFC career is over.

The same opinion was echoed by Belal Muhammad in a recent interview with Brendan Schaub. The two met for an edition of Schaub's Food Truck Diaries, where they discussed the heavily-packed welterweight division of the UFC and what the immediate future looks like.

Regarding a potential bout between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, Muhammad said:

"Whatever, win or lose, you're still going to have that fanbase, and you go win $50 million to fight Jake Paul."

Nate Diaz remains a huge part of the UFC welterweight division. His success comes from his unwavering fanbase. Thus, the calls for a fight against another dynamic personality in Khamzat Chimaev are now louder than ever. However, Muhammad and Schaub are of the belief that Diaz is smarter than letting a young fighter on a meteoric rise use him as a means to further cement his dominance in the division.

That being said, the two did confirm that Diaz is in no sense afraid of taking up the challenge in Chimaev.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

LFG I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG

Furthermore, a fight with Diaz also seems to be Chimaev's primary focus at the moment.

bit.ly/KhamzatNateSma… Khamzat Chimaev vows to change Nate Diaz forever if they fight Khamzat Chimaev vows to change Nate Diaz forever if they fight 😳📰 bit.ly/KhamzatNateSma… https://t.co/v1efhe1W7g

Jake Paul has expressed interest in fighting Nate Diaz before

Even before Jake Paul fought Tyron Woodley last year, he had his eyes set on fighting the younger Diaz brother. Ever since, Paul and Diaz have had some exchanges on social media. Paul remains relentless in his pursuit of fighting another UFC legend in Diaz.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley

Nevertheless, Diaz is yet to complete his contract with the UFC. He has been asking the company to schedule his final fight for months now, and even threatened to terminate his contract lest a fight be scheduled.

Diaz has largely remained silent regarding a professional boxing bout against Jake Paul. His responses to questions revolving around the same have been restricted to one-liners and digs at the YouTuber.

Whether the fight will come to fruition will probably only be decided once Diaz has finished his contract with the UFC.

