Jake Paul needs to pay more than $10M for Nate Diaz to agree to an MMA fight

Nate Diaz believes Jake Paul needs more than $10 million dollars if he wants to fight in a cage.

The Stockton slugger is set for his professional boxing debut in August against 'The Problem Child'. Diaz and Paul will headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering from Dallas, as the YouTuber looks to rebound from his loss to Tommy Fury in February.

Following the defeat, Paul stated that he would face 'TNT' again, but changed course. Ahead of his return against the UFC veteran, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a massive favorite to win. Luckily, if Paul wins, he's willing to face Diaz again in the cage.

In fact, on Twitter, Jake Paul recently offered Nate Diaz $10 million dollars to fight him in the PFL. He stated that he previously offered to do the fight in the cage, but the offer got rejected. Paul added in the tweet the offer is still there:

Jake Paul @jakepaul For all the clowns saying “why don’t you fight Nate Diaz in the cage.” I made that offer to him from the start. $10M to fight me in PFL after we box on August 5th. Offer is still there Nathan. #PaulDiaz

That being said, don't expect Nate Diaz to accept it. In a recent interview with InsideFighting, the former UFC title challenger shot down the idea. Diaz added that Paul would have to pay him a lot more cash to fight in the PFL:

"We'll see what happens, have to get this fight out of the way... It's going to cost more than that, dawg."

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Betting Odds

Currently, Jake Paul is a sizeable favorite to defeat Nate Diaz in August in their boxing match.

In the event that an MMA fight between the two happens, obviously, the former UFC fighter would be expected to win. Diaz last fought in September, submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. In August, he will now make his boxing debut.

While Diaz heads into the contest off a win, 'The Problem Child' suffered his first career loss earlier this year. In February, Paul lost by split decision, later rejecting a potential rematch in order to face Diaz later this summer.

Ahead of the boxing match, Jake Paul is currently a massive favorite. According to the latest odds from Bet MGM, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is a -300 betting favorite. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is a +250 underdog for his boxing debut in August.

It's worth noting that the betting odds will change slightly as we get closer to fight night. That being said, it's clear that as of now, fans and bettors are riding with 'The Problem Child' to get the win.