Jake Paul offers YouTuber Bradley Martyn 7-figures for a chance to prove he can beat UFC stars

YouTuber Bradley Martyn has been making headlines in the MMA world, although not necessarily for the right reasons. The YouTube fitness influencer initially earned the scorn of fans for asking Nate Diaz if the latter could beat him in a street fight.

More recently, Martyn was criticized for claiming he would crush Demetrious Johnson's head in a street fight. While it might not be for his best but Martyn has bagged himself a few fight offers with his brash comments.

Jake Paul has offered Bradley Martyn a 7 figures payday for a 'street fight' against one of the most entertaining fighters, Mike Perry. Paul recently on the BS podcast:

"It's time for Bradley to either man up or shut up. And Bradley, I have seven figures for you, seven figures, cash, to fight Mike Perry in a 'street fight'. Which is what you're talking about. It's not, boxing, not MMA, it could be a street fight. Mike Perry is already down, he said he's gonna do it, you're bigger than him. So this goes along with your whole size advantage theory. And you now have the opportunity to make seven figures, to fight Mike Perry, a massive name, and prove to the world, maybe prove me wrong."

Bradley Martyn is used to getting humbled

Along with an offer from BKFC standout Mike Perry, Bradley Martyn also has an offer from MMA GOAT contender Demetrious Johnson. After Brendan Schaub made an initial offer on Johnson's behalf, 'Mighty Mouse' recently posted a callout of Martyn over social media.

From the looks of it, Bradley Martyn is not in for a pleasant night against either of the two opponents he has on offer. However, Martyn's confidence seemingly knows no bounds as he recently appeared to hint that he would even beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in 'street wrestling'.

Howecer, the fitness influencer shouldn't have any issues dealing with the lopsided beatdown coming his way as he is seemingly used to being thrown around by now. Recently surfaced videos have shown the 235 lbs. bodybuilder being ragdolled, once by a BJJ brown belt and on another occasion, by the Nelk boys' bodyguard.

Catch the clips below:

How does this guy have so much confidence in his fighting ability Bradley Martyn getting ragdolled and choked out by Nelk Boys security gaurdHow does this guy have so much confidence in his fighting ability pic.twitter.com/43bZbp0plo