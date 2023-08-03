"No shot" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Bradley Martyn's "silly" claim about taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov in street wrestling

YouTuber, bodybuilder and influencer Bradley Martyn has been getting plenty of attention from MMA fans in recent weeks, and not always for the right reasons.

For those unaware of him, the 260lbs Martyn hosts a YouTube show called Raw Talk. Recently, former UFC star Nate Diaz joined him to discuss various matters.

During his interview with Nate Diaz, Martyn essentially went as far as claiming he’d beat the former UFC star in a street fight, something that can be viewed in the video below.

Since then, the YouTuber has made a number of other outlandish claims, including telling former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub that he could defeat former UFC flyweight king Demetrious Johnson in a bout.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, in a response to another Twitter user, Martyn seemed to suggest he’d be able to beat lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in “street wrestling”.

This subject was touched upon by top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley on his YouTube show The BrO’Malley Show. ‘Sugar’ had the following to say on the subject:

“Bradley Martyn is confident that he can take on former undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in ‘street wrestling’. That one’s gotta be silly, right? He’s got to be that...some of the things he says, I’m like yeah, him saying he could beat f*cking, uh, that boxer dude, I’m like possibly, for sure, but him street wrestling Khabib, that’s no shot, not a f*cking chance. I’m actually...Bradley’s coming down Friday...him versus Khabib and wrestling, yeah, there’s no shot.”

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss Bradley Martyn’s chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov below.

What happened when Bradley Martyn grappled with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt?

YouTuber and influencer Bradley Martyn clearly talks a good game when it comes to his fighting skills.

However, after his outlandish claims of being able to beat Nate Diaz and Demetrious Johnson hit the internet, it didn’t take long for a video of him in action to surface.

A video was posted to Instagram showing Martyn grappling with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt, who was able to throw him around easily despite clearly being the smaller man.

The YouTuber can also be seen being submitted by more than one hold during the session, which was posted to Instagram with the tagline “Muscles don’t win fights”.