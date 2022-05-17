Jake Paul is one fight - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith explain why Nate Diaz will make more money in the UFC rather than free agency

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith don't understand why Nate Diaz wants out of his UFC contract to potentially fight Jake Paul and evaluate other free agency options.

Diaz has signaled on several occasions that he wants to leave the UFC and try something else. The Stockton native has taken to social media frequently in recent times and asked the organization to release him if they don't grant him the final fight on his contract soon.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has called out the UFC superstar for a boxing match. However, 'The Count' and 'Lionheart' were unable to find a solid logic behind why Diaz would choose that path when he could have several mega fights inside the octagon.

While speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, here's what the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Why does Diaz wants out of his contract so badly? Because he gets paid well. Because outside of the UFC, I mean I understand, there's other promotions. There's a Jake Paul fight perhaps. That's one big fight with Jake Paul. That's it. In the UFC he's got Conor McGregor and pretty much anytime Diaz fights it's always a big fight. The man's a superstar. It's a spectatcle. And he's got numerous big fights in the UFC."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me Taking a piss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me https://t.co/doiOxUOh4y

Smith added that the Stockton native could have at least five barn-burners in the UFC against the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Dustin Poirier. The former light heavyweight title challenger said:

"McGregor, Masvidal, Poirier... I can think of five goddamn barn-burner pay-per-view events. In my opinion, with those fights, especially with Conor, if you add Conor and then four others and then you match those against what he would make in a Jake Paul fight, I think he makes more money in the UFC."

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith talk about Nate Diaz:

Tony Ferguson recently called out Nate Diaz for a boxing match

Tony Ferguson recently appeared for an interview with MMA Junkie after his UFC 274 loss against Michael Chandler. 'El Cucuy' expressed a desire to face either of the Diaz brothers in a boxing match.

"Obviously, I want to box. I mean, even a celebrity boxing match against Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz at 170 wouldn't be bad. I hear he got a fight coming up. Like I said, I don't have a real animosity towards these fighters. I don't have to create an enemy anymore."

Watch Ferguson discuss a potential boxing match against Diaz:

Ferguson's latest rival, Michael Chandler, is also a potential next UFC opponent for Diaz. Whoever he ends up facing, it seems that Diaz's next walk to the octagon may well represent his last.

