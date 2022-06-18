Jake Paul played an "alpha move" by announcing August 6 fight without revealing opponent, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has lauded Jake Paul for announcing his next fight without revealing the name of his opponent. Paul will return to the squared circle on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

His opponent, however, is yet to be announced, but it is likely that 'The Problem Child' knows who he'll exchange leather with next.

@MostVpromotions We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions https://t.co/HcOqYsjvVy

'The American Gangster' has praised Paul for having the confidence to sell the fight by himself and without an opponent to co-promote it with. Sonnen pointed out that there have been very few boxers over the years who could sell fights on their own. He feels that for the 25-year-old to have the confidence to do the same is incredible.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said:

"That is an alpha move If I've ever seen any. That is a guy who is sure of himself, that is a guy who believes he's sitting on an ace. Because there's only been two boxers in history that can draw on their own, Oscar De La Hoya in his heyday and Mike Tyson throughout his entire career."

Sonnen then commended Paul for having the self-belief to promote the bout on his own:

"So you now have a guy the boxing community hasn't overly accepted, he's going to headline over a gal who's said to be really good at boxing or like the world's best boxer, it's his own girl. He didn't have an opponent yet, that's fascinating. I mean that is such a cool move to the highest degree if it works, if he can in fact sell out."

Mike Tyson respects Jake Paul's boxing skills, interested in fighting the YouTube star-turned-boxer

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Mike Tyson respects Jake Paul's abilities as a boxer. 'Iron Mike' explained that although Paul is yet to fight a pro-boxer, he has fought former MMA world champions inside the ring. Tyson claimed that an inexperienced boxer like Paul shouldn't have been able to beat the likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Jake Paul, however, didn't just beat them but KO'ed them stiff. This convinced Tyson that there's something special about the Cleveland native. He also pointed out that Paul is more popular than some of the reigning boxing world champions and there must be a reason for it.

Tyson said he'd like to exchange leather with Paul and believes it will be a blockbuster matchup, but he'll only do it if the fight takes place this year. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former heavyweight boxing champion said:

"That could be very interesting... Anything is possible but it has got to happen this year."

