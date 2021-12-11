"There's levels to this sh*t" - Jake Paul promptly dismisses possibility of future fight with TikToker Bryce Hall

Since breaking on to the boxing scene, Jake Paul has put the fight world on notice. Known for his arrogance and unwavering confidence, 'The Problem Child' continues to steal the thunder from the biggest attractions in boxing and MMA. This has irked many fighters, resulting in several call-outs for the YouTube star.

Interestingly, the younger Paul has also been called out for a boxing showdown by non-fighters, including TikTok stars and other famous internet personalities. During a recent episode of Impaulsive, Jake Paul was asked if he would be interested in a potential fight with TikToker Bryce Hall.

Jake Paul quickly shut down the possibility, suggesting that the TikToker is nowhere near his level. Here's what the undefeated boxer said:

"Stop, stop. Next thing bro. We are not going into that type of sh*t here bro. You know, there's levels to this sh*t and I passed that level a long time ago. I'm not going down there. I'm not going down the LA route bro."

You can watch the full segment from Impaulsive below:

While there are tons of intriguing prospective fights for Jake Paul, he is currently focused on his rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Billed as 'Leave No Doubt,' the second meeting between the two fighters will take place on December 18, inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The highly-anticipated rematch will give 'T-Wood' a chance at redemption after losing to 'The Problem Child' in their first encounter on August 29 this year. Jake Paul won the fight via split decision (77-75, 75-77, and 78-74). If Woodley wins the rematch, it will even the score and lead to a potential rubber match between them.

Tyron Woodley promises to be the better conditioned fighter for Jake Paul rematch

Tyron Woodley stepped in as a replacement fighter after Tommy Fury had to pull out due to an injury. However, the UFC veteran is confident that his conditioning will be fine, despite taking the fight on short notice. Here's what Woodley said during an interview with TheMacLife:

"I'm going to look like the better conditioned fighter, I promise you that. When you watch this fight, it won't look like I stepped in on last minute. It won't look like he was a person who was prepared and in shape and I just jumped in... It's going to look like I'm going to be in better shape, just like it was the first time."

You can watch Tyron Woodley's full interview with TheMacLife below:

