Conor McGregor won't be able to duck me - Jake Paul provides potential timeline and weight class for Nate Diaz fight, suggests Logan Paul vs. Nick Diaz

Jake Paul has revealed that he expects to face Nate Diaz in the squared circle within the next two years.

The former Disney channel star has been gunning for a fight with either Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor for some time. Paul announced last month that his August Madison Square Garden card had been canceled and he has since spent time trying to secure his next fight. The 25-year-old believes if he successfully defeats Diaz in a boxing bout, McGregor will have no choice but to fight him.

Speaking on the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, 'The Problem Child' confidently claimed he will fight the Stockton fighter once he fulfills the last fight of his UFC contract:

"That's gonna happen [boxing Nate Diaz], in the next two years. It's huge man. It's getting closer and closer to being real. Finally, the UFC got him [Nate Diaz] the fight with Khamzat [Chimaev]... Me vs. Nate will probably be at 180lbs. Then it'll be Jake Paul beats Nate and it gets closer and closer to Conor [McGregor] not being able to duck me anymore."

Paul then teased a potential bout between his brother Logan Paul and Nate's brother Nick Diaz by adding:

"I could f**k them both up [The Diaz brothers] or maybe Logan [Paul] can take out Nick."

Catch Jake Paul's full interview on the TimboSugarShow podcast here:

Jake Paul reveals he's expecting to fight again in October

Despite having his eyes set on future bouts with Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, Jake Paul is keen to stay as active as possible.

The 25-year-old's last two fights against Tommy Furry and Hasim Rahman Jr. have fallen through but he remains confident that a fight will be secured before the end of the year.

Speaking to Sean O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch on the same podcast, 'The Problem Child' revealed he's planning on fighting in October against a substantial name, but refused to give details about his opponent:

"I trained for like three months straight, and so it's a little bit annoying to not get any reward off of it. I guess the reward is how much better I got in the gym, working in silence, and you know now all that work is going to be unleashed in my next fight. But we're looking at an October date and have a pretty big-name opponent that we're excited about. So the offer is out and it's looking like we're going to be able to get a deal done."

Paul will be hoping his next fight goes ahead as it has been almost a year since the 25-year-old last competed in the squared circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham