"The offer is out" - Jake Paul reveals to Sean O'Malley that he's likely returning in October against a big-name opponent

Jake Paul has professed that he is already moving past the failed bout against Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place on August 6. Paul has hinted at his next opponent having a "pretty big name" and noted that it is someone he's excited about fighting.

'The Problem Child' recently appeared on the TimboSugaShow podcast, hosted by UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch, during which he spoke about his next opponent.

After O'Malley asked Paul how difficult it's been to remain motivated when his fights keep falling through, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

"I trained for like three months straight, and so it's a little bit annoying to not get any reward off of it. I guess the reward is how much better I got in the gym, working in silence, and you know now all that work is going to be unleashed in my next fight. But we're looking at an October date and have a pretty big-name opponent that we're excited about. So the offer is out and it's looking like we're going to be able to get a deal done."

Catch the interview in the video below:

'The Problem Child' will be hoping that his next booking reaches the ring having had bouts against Rahman Jr. and Tommy Fury fall through this summer.

Jake Paul is in Thomas Tuchel's corner and is adament the German could KO Antonio Conte

Jake Paul has weighed in on the scuffle between Premier League managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel this past weekend. Paul seems to be siding with the Chelsea manager after he tweeted that Tuchel would be able to knock Conte out.

'The Problem Child' claims that the Tottenham Hotspur manager was scared based on the lack of eye contact he displayed when shaking Tuchel's hand post-fight.

Paul tweeted the following:

"Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it.



Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it. https://t.co/SgSbnUBoxb

Maybe Jake Paul can try and organize a bout on the undercard of his next boxing fight, so that Tuchel and Conte can settle their differences.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard