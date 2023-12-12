Jake Paul recalls terrible childhood trauma from his dad almost forcing him to sabotage mom's re-marriage - "You have to stand up and object"

As Jake Paul gears up to face Andre August this weekend, 'The Problem Child' takes a brave step beyond the glamor of prize-fighting, unveiling a haunting childhood trauma that has shaped his journey.

In a recent conversation with his therapist Suzi Landolphi, Paul reflects on a pivotal moment during his mother's wedding, where his father almost coerced him into objecting to the union. It's important to note that Pamela Ann Stepnick, the mother of YouTube sensations Logan and Jake Paul, has been married twice.

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul recounts the distressing incident that unfolded on his mother's wedding day. At the tender age of seven or eight, Paul's father, in a misguided attempt to influence his son's loyalty, instructed him to object when the ceremony reached the crucial moment. This emotional manipulation left young Jake torn between familial allegiances, introducing a painful dichotomy that lingered beneath the surface.

The American found himself entangled in a web of conflicting emotions as the ominous prospect of objection cast a dark cloud over his mother's big day. The burden of his father's disapproval and the alleged brainwashing to nurture resentment toward his mother's new spouse eclipsed what should have been a festive occasion.

Paul lays bare the internal strife, candidly acknowledging that the wedding metamorphosed into the most harrowing experience of his formative years.

Discussing this traumatic episode with therapist Suzi Landolphi, Jake Paul confronts the deep-seated impact of victim mentality. He stated:

"He [his father] made me feel bad for even attending the wedding. He was like, 'You have to stand up and object to the wedding and go against it.' I had kind of buried this moment, forgot about it, and moved on."

He also described having conflicting feelings about the occasion:

"I should be celebrating my mom doing this [wedding] but I'm just like 'screw this' because my dad indoctrinated me to like hate this man that I shouldn't have hated for any reason and to object to this... So this is like the worst day in my life right and my mom's kind of just like fed up with it because it's her f**king wedding day."

Paul has dedicated extensive effort to liberate himself from the shackles of childhood trauma, actively pursuing success through a multifaceted approach. His approach includes engaging in therapy, transformative ayahuasca experiences, rigorous visualization practices, and reflective introspection—a journey he has openly shared on multiple occasions.

Catch the full discussion below (13:00 onwards):

Jake Paul expresses interest in challenging brother Logan for WWE US title

Jake Paul is contemplating a potential face-off with brother Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship. Following Logan's recent victory over Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Jake discussed the prospect in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald.

With Jake set to fight Andre August this weekend and Logan defending his US Title, the prospect of a sibling rivalry adds an intriguing layer to their respective journeys in and out of the ring. In his words:

“Yeah, I’m down. Let’s run it, Logan. Let’s run it!"

Catch Paul's comments below (9:30):