Jake Paul releases final statement prior to historic clash against Nate Diaz

Hours away from Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' has released his final statement.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been out of action since a loss to Tommy Fury in February. That was the first loss of his career, later declining for a rematch with 'TNT' in favor of a fight with Diaz. The boxing match will be the first of the latter's career.

For Paul, tonight's clash will be the YouTuber's first ten-round fight. However, he has been vocal about his desire to end the clash early. Furthermore, he's discussed his desire to end the former UFC title challenger's career.

For his part, Nate Diaz has hinted that he plans to return to the UFC, or MMA at the very least after the fight. Even at weigh-ins, the former title challenger took aim at Paul, stating that he can't really fight. While that's up for debate, he's more than fine sending Diaz back to the cage.

In fact, Jake Paul said exactly that on X. On social media earlier today, the YouTuber-turned-boxer released his final statement, once again saying that he plans to send Nate Diaz back to the octagon.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Betting Odds

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz betting odds tell a clear story.

'The Problem Child' is far from a savant in the boxing ring, but he has had seven professional fights. Furthermore, he's captured wins over names such as Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, former UFC champions.

Furthermore, 'The Spider' has had a lot of success in the boxing ring, even earning an upset win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in 2021. In comparison, Nate Diaz's fight later tonight will be the first time that he steps in the ring in any sort of capacity.

Furthermore, the former UFC title challenger has clearly slowed down, approaching his 40s. Having fought as high as 170 pounds, he also made 190 pounds for this cruiserweight battle. With all that being the case, fans have let their voices be heard on the betting line.

Heading into tonight's pay-per-view main event, Jake Paul is a heavy favorite. 'The Problem Child' is currently a -400 betting favorite according to the latest line from BET MGM. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz returns as a sizeable +333 underdog.

It's worth noting that the betting odds will likely change slightly as we get closer to fight time. However, it's clear that fans and bettors are riding with the YouTuber.