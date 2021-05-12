Jake Paul responds to Dana White criticism by comparing their achievements in boxing

YouTube megastar and internet personality Jake Paul has responded to UFC president Dana White’s criticism by comparing their respective achievements in boxing.

Jake Paul has opined that he has achieved more during his relatively short boxing career compared to what Dana White has achieved in his entire life.

The Problem Child took a jibe at Dana White in a couple of tweets. Fans can check out the tweets and Paul’s Instagram post related to White embedded below:

Dana White pays his ring girls more than his fighters🙃🤡 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 11, 2021

Dear Dana, In my 15 minutes of fame I’ve done more in boxing than you have your whole life.



Dana White Boxing Career:

- You were a boxercise instructor

- Your boxing reality show got cancelled after one episode

- Zuffa Boxing died before it even started — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 11, 2021

In the first of a pair of tweets, Jake Paul claimed that Dana White pays his ring girls i.e. the UFC octagon girls more than he pays his fighters.

Meanwhile, in the second tweet, Jake Paul asserted that he’s done more in boxing in his 15 minutes of fame than Dana White has done in his entire life.

Paul also took a shot at White’s past as a boxercise instructor. He even mocked White’s boxing reality show which didn’t gain much traction in the TV realm.

In addition, Jake Paul addressed Zuffa Boxing – a project that Dana White was set to launch as a venture into the sport of boxing. Zuffa Boxing has been in the works for quite some time, but the idea hasn’t manifested in actual boxing events as of yet. Paul stated that “Zuffa Boxing died before it even started”.

Dana White has expressed both appreciation and criticism for Jake Paul

Jake Paul's most recent boxing match witnessed him score a first-round TKO win over former UFC star Ben Askren

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Dana White praised Jake Paul’s ability to drum up interest in his fights and make money. However, he also stated that The Problem Child’s 15 minutes of fame are nearly up.

White stated:

“Listen, at the end of the day, to be honest, I hate the d****s who pop in here and say, ‘Hey, pay Jake Paul’. I hate them worse than I hate Jake Paul…The kid’s making money, man. He makes people care. He makes people give a sh**. So, I honestly don’t hate the kid. You know, I know there’s a lot of people that are very excited for the day when he gets clipped and gets knocked out…It is coming. His 15 minutes are almost up, but listen, the kid’s going to make some money. Good for him.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Dana White, in several other interviews, has expressed similar views on Jake Paul's stint in the combat sports world.

White has consistently maintained that he and the UFC have no interest in working with Jake Paul.