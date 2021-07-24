Jake Paul reveals why he doesn't spar with his brother Logan

Jake Paul has revealed why he doesn’t spar with his brother Logan Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ noted that his and Logan’s coaches haven’t allowed them to spar with each other.

Jake suggested that sparring with his brother could lead to things getting personal inside the ring. He believes that the loser of the sparring session would likely be left with a sense of embarrassment and anger.

During an appearance on MMA legend Stipe Miocic’s Just Awkward Buddies Podcast, Jake Paul discussed multiple topics. Unsurprisingly, one of them was Jake Paul’s boxing career.

In regards to boxing sparring, Stipe Miocic asked Jake Paul whether he’s ever sparred with his brother Logan Paul. 'The Problem Child' stated:

“No. We’ve never sparred. Our coaches haven’t let us.”

Miocic and Paul both proceeded to suggest that sparring one’s brother would likely get a tad personal. Paul added:

“Like, everyone else in the gym, like, would feel our energy. It’d be off. Like, because if I beat him, then he’s gonna be pi**ed off and embarrassed until if we sparred again. And then if he beat me, I’d be like (pi**ed off).”

“Look, I just have more experience”, Jake Paul added. Miocic chimed in and pointed out that Logan Paul too has gotten better, alluding to Logan’s recent fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Jake Paul agreed and said, “He’s looking great. I mean, after he, so, he just came back to the gym to spar after the Floyd fight – which is his first sparring back. And he was just kind of messing around. But I saw a different, you know, version of him. Just ‘cause like you come out of a fight with Floyd, you’re gonna have a different confidence, a different mentality.”

Miocic once again cited Logan Paul’s fight against Floyd Mayweather and noted that Logan did very well against Mayweather. Jake Paul agreed and noted:

“Exactly, so, like, yeah, he’s a beast, man.” (*Video courtesy: JAB's Podcast; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the interview below:

Stipe Miocic aims to regain the UFC heavyweight title, while Jake Paul looks to beat Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

Stipe Miocic’s most recent fight was a second-round KO loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021. The fight witnessed Miocic lose the UFC heavyweight title to Ngannou. Miocic has been training to reclaim the heavyweight throne ever since.

While Miocic is on a quest to regain the UFC heavyweight title, Jake Paul faces a tough challenge of his own. Paul is scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match.

The eight-round professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29, 2021. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is rumored to be fighting Anderson Silva next.

