Jake Paul's $421,000 Ferrari breaks down after being driven hard less than an hour after purchase

Jake Paul bought a new $421,000 Ferrari 296 GTB after over a year of waiting, and he 'broke' the car on the very first drive he took it on.

'The Problem Child' is a car enthusiast with an expensive car collection. His latest addition is a Ferrari 296 GTB, for which he had to wait for over a year. The car has a twin-turbo V6 with a hybrid engine that combines to produce 819 horsepower. Paul drove the car home, and instead of breaking the car in, he decided to go full throttle.

Jake Paul put the pedal to the metal and did donuts in his car, putting off all the safety alarms. The car asked him to take it back to the dealership to get it fixed:

"All the systems. I broke the car, guys. Escape system failure; go to dealer. Everything, all the systems came out in the car....Yeah, I don't know if I was supposed to drive it that hard on the first day. Like, it literally just says: go to dealership."

Paul then called his father, who also confirmed the fact that cars can not be driven that hard when they're just delivered. The car is supposed to ideally be driven under 5,000 rpm.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 6:03 onwards):

Jake Paul talks about training for ten rounds for his fight against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is set to fight Nate Diaz, and the fight is scheduled for ten 2-minute rounds, which is two more rounds than Paul has ever fought. The pair have been going back and forth online for a long time and finally decided to settle their differences in the ring. Ahead of his fight, 'The Problem Child' spoke about training for the extra rounds:

"We have been training harder. The strength and conditioning has been stepped up, more running, more rounds, more punching, more boxing. I already feel in such better shape than I ever have in this sport. And so to me, the ten rounds is exciting, and oddly enough, I start to get warmed up more a little bit more as the rounds go on."

Take a look at the clip:

Jake Paul gave the example of the Tommy Fury fight, whereinto the later rounds, he claims Fury started getting tired, but his activity in the ring increased. Another example is the Tyron Woodley fight, where he knocked the former UFC fighter out in the 6th round.

