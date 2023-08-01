Jake Paul's coach accuses star pupil of rigging fights, Dillon Danis releases bombshell DMs: “Love to fight a crippled fighter” 

Dillon Danis recently released a bombshell on social media as he posted DMs he exchanged with Jake Paul's coach that shows him accusing his star pupil of rigging fights.

The jiu-jitsu practitioner-turned-MMA fighter took to Twitter to provide evidence to how Paul's team operates when booking his fights. Dillon Danis, who has had his fair share of back-and-forth exchanges with YouTuber-turned-boxer, mentioned that 'The Problem Child' wouldn't agree to fight him unless he knew he was dealing with an injury.

He wrote:

"Full Proof - Jake Paul's head coach claimed that Jake never intended to fight me unless I was handicapped, and he would dodge the fight if I were healthy."

In the DMs exchanged with Paul's coach Shane Mosley, the Bellator welterweight noted that he required more time to recover as he was dealing with a knee injury. Mosley replied suggesting that he falsely link information about his knee being worse than it actually was, because it would entice Paul to pursue a bout with him. Danis added:

"Knowing how J works...He and his team will love to fight a crippled fighter. But it has to be leaked the right way so they believe it. That would be my thought...He and his team is scared cause your a real fighter...So playing hurt is key for you I think...If you get smart and he hears it from the right person that your knee is gone...he will make the fight I bet."

It remains to be seen whether Jake Paul or his team will respond to the claims made by Dillon Danis as he is preparing for his bout against Nate Diaz this Saturday.

Dillon Danis congratulates Alex Pereira on his win at UFC 291

Dillon Danis is known for being active on Twitter and taking jibes at a number of active fighters regardless of promotion or weight division. But he recently send out a congratulatory message to Alex Pereira.

Prior to Pereira's light heavyweight debut against former champion Jan Blachowicz, the jiu-jitsu specialist was brought in to assist 'Poatan' with his grappling. Following the former middleweight champion's split decision win at UFC 291, Danis tweeted a photo of the two together and congratulated him, writing:

"easy work baby! @AlexPereiraUFC"