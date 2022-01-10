"Fury is going to beat him, period" - Jake Paul's coach thinks Francis Ngannou is not yet ready to fight Tyson Fury

Jake Paul's coach BJ Flores recently expressed his opinion on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's desire to fight Tyson Fury in the boxing ring.

Flores shared that he backs Fury to defeat Ngannou if the fight takes place. During a recent appearance on The Schmozone podcast, he said:

"Francis Ngannou is so fun to watch. He's so big, strong and explosive and such a powerful athlete. But with Tyson Fury, it's very, very difficult to go in there with a guy like Tyson Fury. It might look easy on TV but Tyson Fury is the real deal and Francis will struggle incredibly with a guy like Tyson Fury. He's not just going to go out there and just hit him. Fury is going to beat him, period. I'd like them to see fight other guys who are big as well... He's not ready for Tyson Fury."

Francis Ngannou has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract and has shown a strong interest in crossing over to boxing. The Cameroonian recently went back-and-forth with Tyson Fury on Twitter, with both behemoths teasing a potential bout down the line.

Ngannou is one of the fiercest punchers in MMA history. Before 'The Predator' can transition to boxing, he'll have to overcome possibly the biggest challenge of his career in Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Gane possesses incredible movement inside the octagon and may pose a threat to Ngannou's belt. Additionally, Ngannou's gameplan against 'Bon Gamin' will likely be reminiscent of how he will cope in a potential boxing bout with Fury, who also possesses slick movement inside the ring.

Tyson Fury opens up as a massive betting favorite in potential fight against Francis Ngannou

The betting odds have opened on a proposed super-fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury, with 'The Gypsy King' unsurprisingly coming in as a heavy favorite.

The opening odds, via bet online, have Fury as a -600 favorite and Ngannou as a +400 underdog.

Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The Englishman is undefeated inside the boxing ring. He is coming off a knockout victory over his long-time rival Deontay Wilder.

It remains to be seen whether Francis Ngannou can get past Ciryl Gane. A knockout victory over Gane will undoubtedly add to the hype surrounding a potential fight with Fury.

