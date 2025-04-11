Jake Paul's former opponent makes cryptic revelations about loss to 'The Problem Child': "The fight wasn't fair from the start"

In late 2023, Jake Paul faced unheralded boxer Andre August, who was undefeated at 10-0-1. Unfortunately the latter, he suffered a lopsided knockout loss in round. Now, well past the point of having any residual eyes on him, August took to Instagram with a bold claim.

Ad

In a lengthy statement captioning a triumphant picture of himself, August, who is now 10-1-1, made several damning accusations. According to him, there were pre-fight shenanigans that caused his brutal loss to 'The Problem Child.' Despite the nature of his claim, he elected against substantiating them.

" I didn't have a real trainer. No big-name coach. No real team behind me. Just a former homeboy I was looking out for, trying to putt some money in hiis pocket while I stayed hungry for opportunity. He was posting my sparring videos during camp for clout, and all kind of interruptions while I was locked in. I never had a steady coach, never had it easy, but I still managed to make some noise in a game that was never meant for me to win."

Ad

Trending

While he was open about being ill-prepared from a coaching standpoint, August never expanded on the mysterious factors he's alluding to.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"They say boxing is a sport, but really, it's a business. And most of the time, it's dirty. I was warned about it way back in my amateur days, but I didn't fully understand until now. The last man I just fought couldn't even look me in the eye B4 or after that match. The fight wasn't fair from the start. And the people close to the situation know exactly what went down. I won't even say too much because real ones see through it all. My only two losses came with major disadvantages."

Ad

Ad

It was an embarrassing loss for August, but given his unwillingness to provide an in-depth reason for the defeat, it is merely his word against what was seen.

Jake Paul has a curious record against professional boxers

Besides Andre August, who he knocked out within two minutes, Jake Paul has faced several other professional boxers. Ryan Bourland is another journeyman boxer he knocked out with supreme ease. He also recently took on heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, beating him via unanimous decision.

Ad

Check out the end of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson:

Expand Tweet

Tyson, though, was almost 60 years old at the time of their fight. The only other pro-boxer 'The Problem Child' has faced was Tommy Fury, who defeated him via split-decision in his lone career loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.