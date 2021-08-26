"Jake Paul's got power, he does the right things" - John McCarthy explains why Tyron Woodley is at a disadvantage heading into his fight against Jake Paul

Former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy has provided a detailed analysis of the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley along with Josh Thomson in the latest episode of their podcast, Weighing In.

John McCarthy believes that Jake Paul is now at a stage in his career where he is ready to take on the likes of Tyron Woodley. He said:

"Now, how good a boxer is Jake Paul? Well, he's proven himself to be decent, and all I can go off of is guys that I know that have either sparred with him or trained with him or know him, and they say, 'Hey, the guy is good.' He's got power, he takes the shot well, he moves well, he does the right things. Is he ready for a good boxer? No. But, is he ready for a good MMA guy that hasn't been boxing a lot? Yeah, he's ready for him."

John McCarthy explains the major factors that may affect Tyron Woodley's game against Jake Paul

John McCarthy believes that Tyron Woodley has his work cut out for him in his upcoming fight.

While many on the internet argue that the former UFC welterweight champion has unbelievable knockout power, John McCarthy believes that's not the case.

He admitted that while Tyron Woodley certainly has beastly power, he will not be able to put together a one-hit highlight reel knockout against Jake Paul. John McCarthy said:

"He [Tyron Woodley] is a strong guy. Not a big guy, per se. He's muscular. But, he doesn't have that, just the power to go, 'whoo.' He doesn't have that. And we're talking [about] when he was hitting guys with 4 ounce gloves. It's gonna be different with a 10-ounce glove. When you are this guy who was a fighter in MMA, there are so many elements to MMA that your focus on the stand-up art of boxing is limited. I'm not saying you're not doing it. But, it is [very little] compared to what the boxers do."

John McCarthy also said that the fact Tyron Woodley is now almost 40 years old will play a huge part in his fight against a 24-year-old.

Giving his final verdict, John McCarthy said:

"Tyron can win this fight, but he needs to win this fight in the first two rounds. If he doesn't, it ain't gonna get better for him. He's forty years old. That makes a huge difference. He's fighting a young guy who's faster than he is."

