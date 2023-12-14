Jake Paul's huge $250M pay-per-view claim draws wave of sarcasm from fans - "And I made 4 billion just by sitting in the toilet"

Fans recently went in on Jake Paul for making massive claims about the amount of money he made in his boxing career from pay-per-view sales. Paul has competed in eight professional fights so far, out of which he has headlined six pay-per-view bouts.

Paul will step into the ring for his ninth boxing match against Andre August on December 15 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. This bout will be the former Disney star's first outing that won't be broadcast on pay-per-view. His 35-year-old American opponent has a professional record of 10-1-1.

During a recent pre-fight interview, Jake Paul opened up about the importance of fighting an experienced pugilist like August in a non-PPV fight and stated he didn't become a boxer for the money. He also claimed that he made $250 million via pay-per-view sales. He said:

"I generated $250 million in pay-per-view revenue. So, that's cool, but money doesn't create a legacy."

After @HappyPunch posted a clip of Paul's interview on X, fans rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts about his tall claims.

Expand Tweet

One fan jokingly wrote:

"And I made $4 billion just by sitting on the toilet."

Another fan wrote:

"Must be why Showtime Boxing folded."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

Jake Paul recalls dropping Andre August's coach in sparring during fiery pre-fight presser

Jake Paul recently came face-to-face with Andre August during a pre-fight press conference, and it's safe to say the two have no love for each other. During the presser, 'The Problem Child' exchanged some heated words with August and recalled an interesting story about sparring with his next opponent's coach.

Praising his own knockout power, Paul asked August if he knew about his alleged coach getting dropped during their sparring session two years ago. The 26-year-old said:

"Did your coach tell you that I dropped him in sparring too or did he not tell you that? You remember that. I dropped your coach in sparring. See? You're getting all worked up, because he knows what happened. Did he tell you that? Your own coach got dropped in sparring, and that was two years ago. That was two years ago when I wasn't sh*t."

Expand Tweet

This fight will mark the second time Jake Paul faces a professional boxer. Considering his first time against Tommy Fury ended with the Englishman winning via split decision, it's possible Paul is deploying mental warfare tactics against August ahead of their bout on Friday.

Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz, while August last outpointed Brandon Martin earlier this year.