"Jake Paul's pocket change" - Fans get annoyed with Gervonta Davis showing off wads of cash on social media

Currently at the peak of his career, Gervonta Davis has taken the opportunity to publicly showcase his success.

Unfortunately for 'Tank,' many were unapproving of the champion's recent Instagram story post. Davis took time out on a Sunday afternoon to post a picture of a massive load of cash laid out on a coffee table.

Gervonta Davis has since taken down the post, but it was re-posted by boxing reporter Michael Benson on X.

While there was a slight variety of thoughts on the Instagram story, the general consensus reaction was negative.

Many fans were less than impressed by Davis' attempted flex, to say the least. Some fans were congratulatory of the WBA Lightweight Champion, but most were unapproving. One fan commented:

"Jake Paul's pocket change"

Some people questioned Davis' motive for posting the photo, writing:

"I don't understand what's the trend of posting your wealth online like this, guaranteed there's criminals out there discussing how to get it, being a boxing champ won't get in the way of it happening neither."

"What is he 16?"

Other fans saw similarities to the actions of Floyd Mayweather Jr., with whom Davis has been linked to in the past. Those fans chose to mock Davis, commenting:

"He must be at Floyd's house"

"Embarrassing, just like Floyd"

"Floyd must be so proud that Davis has now progressed to the showing large amounts of fake money portion of his career."

However, there were still those who backed the champion's cash post and said:

"Money man 💰"

"Good for him."

Since earning a TKO win over Ryan Garcia in April 2023, 'Tank' has been relatively quiet in terms of the next move in his career. Regardless, it appears that the undefeated knockout artist is doing just fine.

