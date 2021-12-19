Jake Paul's robot: Is 'The Problem Bot' a real robot?

Jake Paul has put the entire fight world on notice since breaking onto the professional boxing scene. ‘The Problem Child’ earned widespread praise after his August win over Tyron Woodley and continues to garner attention in the combat sports community.

It is not just his impressive performances that have caught the eye. Jake Paul has also made headlines for his pre-fight antics and innovative fight promotion tactics. That includes rocking up to the press conferences with an enormous robot called the ‘The Problem Bot’.

'The Problem Bot' is Jake Paul’s boxing mascot who was first seen in the build-up to his fight against Ben Askren earlier this year.

The robot was also seen during the lead-up to his first encounter with Tyron Woodley back in August and reappeared ahead of his upcoming rematch against the former UFC welterweight champion.

Prior to the first Paul vs. Woodley clash, Caroline Pearce of BT Sport shared a video which revealed the man inside 'The Problem Bot', confirming that it isn't a real robot.

Jake Paul is hoping to extend his unbeaten record to 5-0 on December 18

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend to take on former rival Tyron Woodley, who is stepping in as a short-notice replacement for Tommy Fury. 'The Problem Child' will be hoping to extend his unbeaten record to 5-0 by recording a second victory over 'The Chosen One'.

Meanwhile, the rematch will give Woodley a chance at redemption after losing their first encounter back in August this year.

If Paul manages to pull off yet another victory over Woodley, it would put him in a much better position to secure bigger fights in the future. The 39-year-old has also revealed that the fight contract includes a rematch clause, which could set up a trilogy bout between the two if Paul loses.

The second meeting between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley has been billed as 'Leave No Doubt' and will take place later tonight inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

