Jake Paul's tease about next opponent has fans furious: "Needs to fight Francis Ngannou, Brock Lesnar or Alex Pereira"

Jake Paul's next fight has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. However, 'The Problem Child' took part in a recent interview, during which he hinted at his next opponent, which he claimed was none other than undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Naturally, this drew fan attention.

Ad

During the interview, Paul was asked about a rumored bout with Davis, which he was more than happy to corroborate. Unfortunately for him, the proposed matchup did not transpire, which he attributed to 'Tank' needing to rematch Lamont Roach Jr., with whom he had a highly competitive, controversial bout.

"Yeah, no, it was highly talked about and in negotiations and almost ready to make it happen, but he has to do his rematch with Lamont and that get that W. And then we'll be able to run it back, but me and Gervonta were scheduled to fight for sure."

Ad

Trending

Check out Jake Paul's claim about Gervonta Davis:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

The matchup was not well-received by fans on X/Twitter, for various reasons. Paul, for one, outweighs 'Tank' significantly, having recently competed at heavyweight, while Davis has fought as low as super featherweight. It is yet another instance of Paul showing an interest in a much smaller fighter.

One fan called on him to face fellow influencer boxing star and bitter rival KSI, with whom he has been feuding for years. Unfortunately, there's never been any serious intent behind booking the bout.

Ad

"The KSI fight needs to happen"

Another fan pointed out the massive gap in size between Paul and Davis.

"Jake Paul's last weigh-in: 227 lbs, Gervonta Davis' last weigh-in: 135 lbs"

Other fans proposed alternative matchups.

"Jake Paul needs to fight Francis Ngannou, Brock Lesnar, or Alex Pereira"

More criticism toward Paul's decision to face a smaller foe was made.

"He's 5 foot 2 FFS."

Ad

A collage of fan reactions:

Fan reactions to Paul's fight tease

Fortunately for the boxing fandom, the supposed matchup between Paul and Davis was axed.

Ad

Jake Paul previously sought to fight Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has professed his interest in fighting high-level professional boxers as of late. For some time, there seemed to be potential for a boxing match between him and Canelo Alvarez, which even boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expressed confidence in.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Paul, he was merely being used as a bargaining chip by the Mexican star in his negotiations with Turki Alalshikh. Upon his signing with Riyadh Season, Alvarez enraged Paul, who subsequently went on a social media tirade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.