"I had a bad night" - Jake Paul says he was "100% upset" for not being able to knock out Tyron Woodley in the first fight

Jake Paul is dissatisfied with his performance against Tyron Woodley in their first encounter on August 29, 2021.

During a discussion with Michael Babcock from TMZ Sports, the YouTube star expressed his discontent at not finishing Woodley in their first fight. He revealed that he had a bad night and that he was not at his physical best for the bout. The 24-year-old said:

"100% upset, you know. I wasn't happy with my performance. I had a bad night. Had an injured elbow. I wasn't feeling 100%. Still got the job done, but I was unhappy."

Paul also highlighted some of the changes he has made to ensure Woodley ends up on the canvas for good this time around. He said:

"I went into this training camp with a chip on my shoulder. I changed everything around, brought in a nutritionist, training my strength and conditioning and started sparring more. So, everything has gotten a lot better and I'm excited to show the new version of the fighter that I am."

Despite his best efforts, Jake Paul could not put away ‘The Chosen One' in their first fight. Paul kept busy in the encounter, landing multiple combinations to the body and head of Woodley.

Woodley fired back with punches of his own and even hurt Paul with an overhand right in the fourth round. However, it was not enough and 'The Problem Child' ultimately took the victory via split decision.

Tyron Woodley is the only opponent Jake Paul has not finished

Jake Paul has finished all of his opponents in his short boxing career, except Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' has four fights in professional boxing, with three stoppage wins.

Two of his most famous knockouts came in his second and third fights.

During his fight with Nate Robinson, Jake Paul connected with an overhand right that put the former Celtics basketball star down for the count.

The 24-year-old also knocked out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in his third professional boxing match. The YouTube star turned boxer stopped the two-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion with a left jab followed by a right hook.

