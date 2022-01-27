Jake Paul seemingly slams Ariel Helwani for calling his purchase of UFC shares a 'troll job' - "You’re gonna sh*t your pants tomorrow"

Jake Paul has not taken kindly to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's recent comments about him. The YouTuber-turned-boxer put out multiple posts on Twitter in response to Helwani calling the 25-year-old's act of purchasing UFC shares a 'troll job'.

"Listen buddy, all these emojis are cool, but you're gonna s**t your pants tomorrow," wrote Jake Paul.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I can’t wait for Ariel Helwani to shit himself I can’t wait for Ariel Helwani to shit himself

Paul recently announced that he has invested in UFC stock and will attempt to work towards the betterment of UFC fighters in regards to compensation and healthcare.

In the post, the 25-year-old also mentioned that he was reaching out to Engine No. 1 to be a part of the "endeavour".

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor” I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”

Engine No.1 is an American activist and impact investing hedge fund. The company is known for supporting social causes and movements that have a positive effect on the environment.

Helwani reacted to Paul's announcement on his show The MMA Hour.

"Yes, he has bought shares in Endeavor. If that was it, if it was just like, 'Hey guys, I bought 12 shares in Endeavor. Look at me, I'm going to bring change.' It's like alright... It's funny. Clearly, he's trolling. But the second part [of the tweet] is also a troll. 100 percent. It's a smart troll, in my opinion. He's saying, 'Hey, I'm gonna try to link up with these guys, these activists...' You can't dismiss that part... obviously, it's a troll. But you gotta give credit where it's due, it's a pretty damn good one. Of course, he's not waltzing into any boardroom right now changing things. but it's a little thinking outside the box and I appreciated it. I thought it was a good troll," said Ariel Helwani.

Jake Paul has called out Dana White multiple times on the issue of fighter pay

On several occasions, Jake Paul has hurled insults at UFC president Dana White. 'The Problem Child' has accused White of underpaying the fighters on the UFC roster.

Paul recently came out in support of Francis Ngannou, saying that the UFC heavyweight champion deserved to be treated better by the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say Fuck Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich. #FuckDana Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say Fuck Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich. #FuckDana

Jake Paul @jakepaul MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Francis Ngannou wants new UFC deal with boxing options, ‘will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 any more’ mmafighting.com/2022/1/13/2288… Francis Ngannou wants new UFC deal with boxing options, ‘will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 any more’ mmafighting.com/2022/1/13/2288… https://t.co/8Ics8l1ZAZ give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… give this man what he wants Dana. such a fucked up company to be apart of… I got something coming soon… twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…

Francis Ngannou is currently at loggerheads with the UFC regarding the terms of his new contract. Moreover, following a unanimous decision victory against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, the Cameroonian might have to undergo surgery for an MCL tear.

While the heavyweight champion's future in the UFC remains uncertain, fans will hope the UFC and Ngannou's management can get a deal done at the earliest.

