"She needs to be on billboards!" - Jake Paul shares what plans his promotional company MVP has for Amanda Serrano 

Jake Paul has vowed to give female pound-for-pound boxing star Amanda Serrano the recognition she truly deserves in the world of combat sports. Paul's promotional and management company, Most Valuable Productions (MVP), recently shocked the boxing world by signing a deal with Serrano.

In a recent interaction with TMZ, Jake Paul claimed he'll turn Amanda Serrano into a superstar. Paul said the process has already begun, with Serrano competing in the co-main events of cards featuring 'The Problem Child'. Jake Paul further stated that he is excited about helping Serrano in shaping her career and building her own brand.

This IS BIG. Pay attention. It’s official.Excited to announce the GWOAT Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters signed as the first MVP athlete @MostVpromotions Amanda is the #1 P4P female boxer in the world & the greatest female Hispanic athlete of all time.This IS BIG. Pay attention. It’s official.



"Well look, I think it's already happening right? I mean we're on this TMZ interview, doing ESPN articles, she's all over my Instagram page, fighting as the co-main event on my cards. Slowly but surely we're knocking that wall down and she will become a superstar with our guidance and she already is a superstar. It's just taking things to the next level. She needs to be on billboards you know, she needs to be sponsored by the biggest companies in the world. She embodies so much and is so powerful and we're just going to help her out. I'm excited to you know, I'm good at promoting myself but I'm excited because this is almost like a canvas now where I can as an artist and as a businessman help somebody else and help paint their career and help brand them," Jake Paul said.

Amanda Serrano is one of the most successful female boxers on the planet

Serrano is currently a unified featherweight world champion and also the first female to win world titles in more than four weight classes. She also holds the Guinness World Record for the most boxing world championships won in different weight classes by a female.

Amanda Serrano last competed against Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event of the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing event at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland on August 29, 2021. She won the fight via unanimous decision. Serrano currently holds a 41-1-1 record in pro-boxing.

Edited by Jack Cunningham

