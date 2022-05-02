Jake Paul shares video of Amanda Serrano weighing only 2 ounces heavier than her official fight weight - "I'm so proud"

Jake Paul is proud of Amanda Serrano's performance against Katie Taylor in their pay-per-view headlining boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York this past weekend.

After going toe-to-toe with arguably the best pound-for-pound female boxer on the planet, Serrano lost via a narrow split decision.

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA 🏻



Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano went to war. Incredible stuff. HUGE night for womens boxing Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano went to war. Incredible stuff. HUGE night for womens boxing 🙌🏻 https://t.co/72spi7C9Mm

'The Problem Child', who was her promoter for the event, recently shared a clip on social media showing Serrano stepping on the weighing scale after the fight.

The video reveals that she weighed just a couple of ounces heavier than what she did during the official weigh-ins for the bout.

Fighters usually cut a lot of weight to compete in weight classes where the maximum limit is significantly lower than their walkaround weight. This ensures that they have some sort of reach or size advantage over their opponents.

Serrano, who usually competes at featherweight (126 pounds) had to take on Taylor at lightweight (135 pounds). Paul praised the Puerto-Rican boxer for moving up a weight class to take on a much bigger opponent and pushing her to the limit.

On Twitter, Paul wrote:

"Amanda sent this to my partner in confidence, but I have to share it. I’m so proud of how you stepped up last night and almost knocked out your much bigger opponent. #GOAT @serranosisters."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Amanda sent this to my partner in confidence, but I have to share it. I’m so proud of how you stepped up last night and almost knocked out your much bigger opponent. #GOAT @serranosisters Amanda sent this to my partner in confidence, but I have to share it. I’m so proud of how you stepped up last night and almost knocked out your much bigger opponent. #GOAT @serranosisters https://t.co/aL3vBEt1vy

Katie Taylor full of respect for Amanda Serrano's performance, proposes rematch

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are likely to run it back later this year. Following the success of their April 30 fight, Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn, the promoters of Serrano and Taylor, respectively, stated that fight fans will definitely see these two fighters sharing the squared circle again.

During the post-fight interview, Katie Taylor addressed a potential rematch with Amanda Serrano. The 35-year-old said that she is up for a second clash and praised Serrano for pushing her to the limit during the fight.

"I knew I was going to have to dig deep and go to the trenches. I have the heart as well as the skill. I knew I was going to be able to pull through. She's a phenomenal fighter. A great, great person. It was a privilege to fight her... Let's do it again, Amanda?"

Watch the interview below:

