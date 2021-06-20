Jake Paul shows respect to Anderson Silva, wants him to fight on the same card as him and Tyron Woodley

Anderson Silva shocked the world as he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their boxing match via split decision. This left an impression on Jake Paul as he showed his respect for the former UFC middleweight champion.

Paul took to Twitter to congratulate Silva on his win and revealed that he would love to have him fight on the undercard of his August 28 bout against another former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley. Jake Paul proposed a possible match against Roy Jones Jr. for Silva, and it would certainly be an amazing fight if it happens.

Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

However, age might be a problem for Roy Jones Jr. as he is now 52 years old. Nevertheless, he did fight the former heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, in an exhibition match that lasted eight rounds. The fight went the distance, and no winner was announced.

On the other hand, Silva is 46 and looked amazing in the squared circle. It's hard to envisage this fight coming to fruition, but you never know with Jake Paul. He also put a message in Portuguese for Silva which said that he was a Brazilian legend. It was a rare show of respect from someone who is not known for giving it, but if anyone deserves it, it's Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva beats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. after a vintage display

Silva's eight-round display of volume striking was a performance that made his fans reminisce about the Anderson Silva of yore. Before his bad run of form in his final UFC fights, Silva was on a sixteen-fight winning streak and was known as the best striker MMA had ever seen.

He still holds that tag as he proves how good he is on his feet. He didn't just punch and jab his way through the fight; he also had time for some showboating, making the fans go crazy. It was one of the most legendary displays of his career.

Anderson Silva sure looks comfortable in a boxing ring 👀



The Spider is showboating against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. #ChavezJrSilva pic.twitter.com/WBZUJyyiYV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 20, 2021

