  • Jake Paul slams critics of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match by bringing up Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler fight in fiery monologue

Jake Paul slams critics of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match by bringing up Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler fight in fiery monologue

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 29, 2025 02:30 GMT
Jake Paul (left) slammed the Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael chandler UFC 314 showdown (right). [Images courtesy: @jakepaul and @ufc on Instagram]
Jake Paul responded to critics who have been vocal about him for fighting older opponents. Despite achieving significant commercial success since transitioning to professional boxing, Paul has consistently faced fighters who are considered past their prime.

Paul, 28, will face former boxing middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 39, in his next fight on June 28. In a recent video posted on Most Valuable Promotions' official X handle, 'The Problem Child' addressed his detractors, highlighting the age gap between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler, who fought at UFC 314, stating:

"Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a former world champion. a cruiserweight world champion - The same weight as me, the same size as me and 20 years' more pro boxing experience than me. For you inbreds, let's get the excuses out of the way..."
He added:

"Last week Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler and the whole world lost their mind, but not a single person mentioned Michael Chandler's age and that's still because he is still in his prime age. The same age as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If people did not have a problem with Paddy, then why do they have a problem with me? So when I beat him, don't even try to cry about his age."
Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

While Paul referred to Chavez Jr. as a cruiserweight champion, it must be noted that Chavez has competed in the super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight divisions for most of his career.

He lost the only light heayweight title fight of his professional boxing career against Andrzej Fonfara, when they competed for the vacant WBC international light heavyweight title in April 2015.

Meanwhile, Paul has primarily competed at 185-pound catchweight, cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions in most of his fights.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is confident about his chances against Jake Paul

Jake Paul last defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in their November 2024 bout. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stated that he wants to avenge Tyson's loss by defeating Paul, stating:

"I want to [avenge] Mike Tyson's loss. When I watched that fight, I want to fight Jake Paul. So it's like a dream come true. Because it's a new generation of boxers, now. I want to show the new generation the qualities and who I am. So I need to beat Jake Paul."
When asked if he is worried about Paul's size and power heading into the fight against him, Chavez Jr. replied:

"I'm worried about my conditioning and being a hundred percent in the fight. He's big and so, I want to prepare myself to be the best on June 28. That's it."

Check out Julio Cesar Chavez's comments below (0:44):

youtube-cover
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

