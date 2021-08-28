Jake Paul slams "uneducated" and "delusional" Tyron Woodley for not recognizing the efforts he's made to solve the fighter pay issue

Jake Paul has seemingly found himself at the forefront of the fighter pay battle. It is a role he takes extremely seriously. However, Tyron Woodley recently dismissed his efforts as a way to earn fans' admiration. This take provoked 'The Problem Child' to clap back ahead of their upcoming fight on August 29th.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are a volatile combination and it's about to go off!#PaulWoodley | BT Sport Box Office | August 29 pic.twitter.com/di9A25OL3B — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 24, 2021

A number of fans and combat sports pundits have hailed the YouTuber-turned-boxer's efforts in regards to to athlete remuneration. Tyron Woodley, however, is not so easily convinced.

After Woodley derided Jake Paul's efforts, the former Disney star was forced to hit back at his opponent. While in conversation with Ariel Helwani, with his upcoming opponent in attendance, Jake Paul said:

"Ask any fighter on the card. This is all their biggest payday of their careers by far. Ask Tyron Woodley. Four times as big a payday as he's ever gotten. So for him to go out and say that is a bit disrespectful. But I get it. He's just coming up with any insult he can as part. of the game. However, I do really care. I think it shows how uneducated you are, how delusional you are to go out and say I don't care about fighter pay when I gave you the biggest payday of your life."

Jake Paul's solution to boosting fighter pay in the business

Leading the charge for a hike in pay, Jake Paul is yet to make a significant difference. Although he has offered a number of fighters their biggest paydays, the practice is a long way from permeating the combat sports community in general.

Jake Paul suggested unionizing as the solution. He opined that the key to winning this battle is unity among fighters:

"I want to create a fighters union if possible. Its going to be really difficult to do. But if the fighters can create a union and all band together, we can all increase the pay. These young kids are getting locked up in their contracts, boxing promoter contracts and it's not cool," admitted Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley expressed a certain degree of skepticism about Paul's idea. Citing the nature of their craft, Woodley declared that peace between fighters was a distant dream.

Watch the entire segment with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley right here:

