Video: Jake Paul sprints 40 yards in 4.54 seconds to prove claim as he prepares for NFL

Jake Paul has consistently gone out of his way to prove his detractors wrong. 'The Problem Child' lived up to his previous claims by covering 40 yards in 4.54 seconds.

Paul performed the feat without cleats on the beach. The YouTuber turned pugilist also claims to have dashed a workout of 16 sprints. Posting a video of his accomplishment, the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"40 yard dash messing around = 4.54 seconds. 1.No cleats 2.Sand 3.This was after a workout of 16 sprints"

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul initially donned boxing gloves against a fellow YouTuber and went on to change the entire sport over the past few years. 'The Problem Child' has now seemingly decided to try his hand at an entirely new sport and is expressing his interest in the NFL. In an appearance on ESPN's First Take earlier this year, Paul claimed he could cover 40 yards in 4.5 seconds. The YouTuber turned pugilist told Stephen A. Smith:

"Stephen, I can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. You don’t think the Browns would draft me? Come on now, I can play Free Safety!”

Watch the clip below:

While switching to the NFL from boxing might seem like a mammoth task, we can only wait and watch with Paul. The Ohio native's recent feat makes it more difficult for his haters to keep up the critique.

Jake Paul claims he can beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night

Jake Paul currently holds a perfect 5-0 professional record that includes four finishes. Contrary to popular expectations, 'The Problem Child' has left behind former MMA world champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in his wake.

Seeking high-caliber bouts, Paul has called out multiple superstars from the world of combat sports, including but not limited to Conor McGregor. Most recently, the 25-year-old claimed he could beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night:

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night"

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Paul was involved in a huge altercation with Mayweather last year leading up to the former champion's exhibition fight against the YouTuber's sibling Logan. Meanwhile, 'The Spider' expressed interest in fighting Paul leading up to his exhibition against Bruno Machado.

Edited by Avinash Tewari