Jake Paul targets Nate Diaz as stepping stone for eventual clash against a ‘shot’ Conor McGregor

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor will want to get a piece of him after he is done 'knocking' Nate Diaz out.

'The Problem Child' is set to face the former UFC fighter in a boxing match in August at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The pair have been talking trash to each other online for over a year, and Diaz slapped one of Paul's team members backstage at a fight. There is real bad blood in this fight, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer believes Conor McGregor is next:

"When I knock out Nate Diaz, I think Conor McGregor's gonna see me, want a payday, and come and get knocked out. I told everybody that I would fight Conor in any form of fight because he, in my opinion, is that shot. I'll do MMA, I'm not afraid."

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson via talkSPORT:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul: “When I knock out Nate Diaz, I think Conor McGregor's gonna see me, want a payday, and come and get knocked out. I told everybody that I would fight Conor in any form of fight because he, in my opinion, is that shot. I'll do MMA, I'm not afraid.” [ @talkSPORT Jake Paul: “When I knock out Nate Diaz, I think Conor McGregor's gonna see me, want a payday, and come and get knocked out. I told everybody that I would fight Conor in any form of fight because he, in my opinion, is that shot. I'll do MMA, I'm not afraid.” [@talkSPORT]

Jake Paul has claimed he would not mind fighting Conor McGregor in an MMA fight in an MMA fight either. The Irishman is not the first big name in combat sports that Paul has taken. Previously, on multiple occasions, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has stated that his ultimate aim in boxing is to set up a title clash against Canelo Alvarez, one of the greatest boxers of this generation.

Jake Paul criticizes the heavyweight division in boxing for not making fights

Jake Paul has put the boxing heavyweight division on blast for not making fights happen. The heavyweight division is one of the most star-studded divisions in boxing, with the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk. However, none of these fighters have been able to secure a fight against each other in the last year. Here's what Paul had to say:

"The heavyweight division's in shambles. It’s the only division not stepping up and making big fights. We're not getting Fury vs AJ, Fury vs Usyk, AJ vs Wilder, Wilder vs Ruiz. What are these guys doing? You get paid to fight, so stop ducking each other."

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson via talkSPORT:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul: “The heavyweight division's in shambles. It’s the only division not stepping up and making big fights. We're not getting Fury vs AJ, Fury vs Usyk, AJ vs Wilder, Wilder vs Ruiz. What are these guys doing? You get paid to fight, so stop ducking each other.” [ @talkSPORT Jake Paul: “The heavyweight division's in shambles. It’s the only division not stepping up and making big fights. We're not getting Fury vs AJ, Fury vs Usyk, AJ vs Wilder, Wilder vs Ruiz. What are these guys doing? You get paid to fight, so stop ducking each other.” [@talkSPORT]

Tyson Fury has been teasing a fight against Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, and Francis Ngannou since the beginning of 2023. However, he has not fought once this year and keeps talking trash with his opponents on Twitter. Boxing fans are growing tired of the 'online' game and want to see these fights happen.

Poll : 0 votes