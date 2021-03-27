Is Jake Paul fighting Conor McGregor?

Despite Jake Paul’s many insults and taunts directed towards Conor McGregor, the two are not currently scheduled to fight.

Paul, best known for his days on Disney Channel followed by a successful yet controversial YouTube career, has ventured into the world of professional boxing. Up to this point he has been able to accumulate a 2-0 record after wins over AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson, but on April 17, he’ll be facing a step up in competition.

The Jake Paul effect

That’s because he’ll be going toe-to-toe with former UFC fighter Ben Askren. “Funky” is now retired from mixed martial arts but has decided to re-enter the combat sports sphere in the hope that he’ll be able to shut Paul up once and for all.

However, that doesn’t mean Paul doesn’t still want to lock horns with McGregor down the road.

It seems unlikely that it’ll actually go down but as you can probably tell by the above video, Jake is willing to do just about anything to make some noise on social media.

McGregor, on the other hand, is also going to have his hands full this summer with the expectation being that he will fight Dustin Poirier for a third time. McGregor came up short in their rematch back in January, losing via TKO, but hopes to get back on the winning trail with many believing the fight will be booked for July.

Ben Askren getting under Jake Paul's skin with remarks about his brother Logan Paul…



Nobody really knows whether or not it’s feasible to think Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor could happen inside a boxing ring in the near future. Their paths aren’t going to be lined up in their next bouts but beyond that, we’ve gotten to the point where nothing feels impossible.

Paul is the kind of divisive figure who is always going to rub people the wrong way, kind of how McGregor did when he first made his name in the UFC.

For now, though, the only name on the mind of Jake Paul needs to be Ben Askren - because a loss on April 17 could unravel his entire boxing ‘enterprise’ before it’s even really begun.