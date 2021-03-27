"This is the road to McGregor" - Jake Paul reveals his plans after the Ben Askren fight

Jake Paul has been calling Conor McGregor out since his win over Nate Robinson in November.

Despite no response or retaliation from the Irishman, Jake Paul has continued to address him over a series of tweets and social media videos. He has now done it during a press event.

Answering a fan during the event the media conference ahead of his April 17 Triller Fight Club boxing match against Ben Askren, Jake Paul brought up how he is surrounded by the best team and is aiming at greatness at the age of only 24. He further said that there is no way he was taking any of this lightly, contrary to popular belief.

Only time Ben Askren ever touches me ... he done fucked up pic.twitter.com/qDuYSWsrcV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 26, 2021

Paul did not forget to add that he expects all the effort that he has put behind his combat sports career to pave the way for a Conor McGregor fight.

"We're working so hard. It's really just a true passion for the sport. I love what I'm doing, and I have such a chip on my shoulder. The whole world wants to see Jake Paul lose this fight. I love that, I love that so much."

"That's where I'm at as a 24-year-old. I am surrounded by greatness. Look, we all have a lot to prove to the world, and I am 24 years old. This is the biggest stage of my life. The last event was the 8th biggest pay-per-view event in history. This one's gonna be even bigger - Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg - are you kidding me? You think for one moment I'm gonna sit there and fumble this? You think for one moment I'm not gonna work my bloody balls off to beat this bum?"

"I am excited for this and I have a chip on my shoulder, and I'm gonna prove to the world on April 17th - trillerfightclub.com, buy it now - and I'm gonna prove to the world that Jake Paul is the real deal. And that's why I called out Conor McGregor initially. This is the road to McGregor, at the end of the day."

Jake Paul and his series of callouts aimed at Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has not pulled any punches when it comes to calling out Conor McGregor over the last few months.

He hurled derogatory insults, not only at Conor McGregor but also at his friends and family, even getting his fiance Dee Devlin involved in the trash talk. The action drew criticism from around the MMA world, including Conor McGregor's former rival Nate Diaz.

The YouTube star initially offered Conor McGregor $50 million to enter into a boxing match against him. He added that no one else will offer him such a huge amount to compete - a statement that is nowhere near true.

'The Notorious' reportedly made a whopping $130 million from the Floyd Mayweather 'Money' fight and consistently takes home impressive sums of money every time he steps inside the octagon.

Jake Paul changed his tone after Conor McGregor lost at UFC 257 to Dustin Poirier and suffered the first knockout loss of his career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer then took to social media to take a shot at McGregor, this time offering him $10,000 in cash for the fight.

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

It remains to be seen if a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight will ever take place.