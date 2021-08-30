Jake Paul tears up after being informed that LeBron James tweeted about his win against Tyron Woodley

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul secured a spectacular split decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite his arrogant and cocky demeanor, the social media sensation showed a genuine moment of grace when he teared up after LeBron James tweeted about his win against Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul reacts to @KingJames tweet about him and almost gets teary eyed #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/CXMnFGgDv5 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 30, 2021

LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players and an Ohio native, seemed to have enjoyed the fight.

CLEVELAND IS JUMPING!! Should have flew back to the crib. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2021

'King James' is an icon in the state of Ohio. James won Cleveland's first professional sporting title in over 50 years when he beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Jake Paul, also an Ohio native, admitted that it was great to finally get LeBron's attention.

"I've been trying to get him [LeBron James] to notice me. So, for him to tweet about this, that's crazy... I'm trying not to cry, but for him to tweet that, it's crazy," said Jake Paul at the post-fight press conference.

Jake Paul overcomes adversity to improve his boxing record to 4-0

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has now proven that he can fight. The YouTube sensation did not look out of place when he went up against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

For the first time in his career, Jake Paul went past the second round. Taking Woodley all the way, 'The Problem Child' secured a 77-75, 78-74, and 75-77 split decision victory.

Despite one of the judges scoring the bout for 'The Chosen One,' it was clear that Jake Paul dominated the majority of the fight. He used his reach advantage to maintain distance and never got into any real trouble inside the squared circle.

However, Tyron Woodley connected with a massive right hand in the fourth round, which looked to stun Jake Paul. Impressively, 'The Problem Child' managed to weather the storm and eventually won the remaining rounds to pick up his most impressive victory to date.

