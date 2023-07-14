Jake Paul thanks Disney and Vine era fans in an emotional message after hitting career milestone [VIDEO]

Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul has expressed his gratitude towards his fans after hitting another career milestone. Paul rose to prominence in the social media domain as a child around a decade ago. 'The Problem Child' and his older brother Logan Paul began posting videos on the online video hosting service Vine in 2013 and gained recognition for their comedic skits.

Following the closure of Vine in 2017, the Paul brothers made it to the top of the food chain in the YouTube realm, establishing themselves among the top YouTube content creators in the world. The Ohio-born internet personalities have also been featured on the Disney channel. Besides, they transitioned to the sport of boxing a few years back.

Logan Paul has lately shifted focus to the world of professional wrestling rather than boxing. Meanwhile, his younger brother Jake Paul continues to compete as a boxer.

Speaking of which, Jake Paul recently added yet another accomplishment to his career as a sportsperson by making it to the cover of the world-renowned Sports Illustrated magazine. The 26-year-old was asked about the same during an interview with TMZ Sports.

The former Disney star responded by suggesting that even being considered for such an honor is a "humbling thing" for him. The cruiserweight pugilist noted that he simply can't believe that this is his life. Thanking his fans, Paul stated:

"Man, it's surreal. It doesn't make any sense. But I've worked my a** off to get to this position. And I couldn't have done it without my supporters from back in the Vine days, from my Disney channel fans, from my YouTube fans."

"So, I really owe it all to them and their support of me through each lane in each vertical in my life as I've gotten older, through all the negative, through all the hate, through all of the things and the people trying to tear us down. We've risen to the occasion, and we've overcome it every single time. And that, to me, is what means the most. And this feels like a staple monumental moment in my career."

Watch Paul discuss the topic in the video below:

What's next for Jake Paul?

In January of this year, MMA aspirant Jake Paul confirmed that he's signed a contract with the PFL organization and intends to make his MMA debut under the PFL banner this year. As for his professional boxing career, Paul suffered his first defeat in February, losing to archrival Tommy Fury via split decision. Regardless, Paul subsequently vowed to return to his winning ways.

'The Problem Child' is currently scheduled to fight MMA legend and former UFC star Nate Diaz in a professional boxing bout. Their 10-round 185-pound clash would mark Diaz's boxing debut and Paul's eighth professional boxing match. Their showdown will transpire at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on August 5th, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes