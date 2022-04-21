Jake Paul "The Pretender" blasted by Michael Bisping for asking details about his UFC contract - "I wouldn't give you the steam off my p*ss"

Jake Paul and Michael Bisping have been embroiled in a virtual back-and-forth, building up to a fight. However, Bisping recently took to social media to respond to 'The Problem Child's' requests for details regarding the status of his contract with the UFC.

'The Count', tired of jumping through hoops for a fight against Jake Paul, called upon the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept a scrap against Anderson Silva. He further asserted that he was certain Paul had been offered the opportunity to lock horns with 'The Spider'.

"Jake The Pretender Paul [Jake Paul] first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss. Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake???"

"Jake The Pretender Paul [Jake Paul] first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it's show me you're not under contract. Mate I wouldn't give you the steam off my piss. Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake???"

Paul's promotion Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) subsequently hit back at Bisping, claiming that he is still under contract with the UFC despite having parted ways with the promotion five years ago.

The post also clarified that a showdown with Anderson Silva or Tommy Fury is not feasible as both are expected to feature in their respective fights in a matter of weeks.

"When [Michael Bisping] admits he’s actually still under UFC contract 5 years after retiring. Dana White controls him. Also important REMINDER JAKE fans: Tommy Fury and Anderson Silva are both fighting over the next 4 weeks."

Most Valuable Promotions



"When [Michael Bisping] admits he's actually still under UFC contract 5 years after retiring. Dana White controls him. Also important REMINDER JAKE fans: Tommy Fury and Anderson Silva are both fighting over the next 4 weeks."

Michael Bisping last fought in 2017

Michael Bisping hung his gloves up for good after securing a pro-MMA record of 30-9. The Englishman last featured in a fight under the promotional banner of the UFC in a scrap against Kelvin Gastelum.

The duo headlined the UFC Fight Night 122 card that took place at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. However, Bisping failed to record a successful outing as he was finished in the first round.

UFC on BT Sport



Huuuuuuuge left hand from Kelvin Gastelum!



"Huuuuuuuge left hand from Kelvin Gastelum! Michael Bisping is finished for the second time in three weeks"

'The Count' went into his fight against Gastelum following yet another setback, this time at the hands of Georges St-Pierre. Headlining the UFC 217 card held at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, Bisping was submitted in the third round.

