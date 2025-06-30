Jake Paul threatens legal action against critics for spreading "lies" about his boxing career, days after explosive Piers Morgan interview

Jake Paul recently made harsh remarks directed at his alleged haters who mock his boxing career. This comes after a post from Piers Morgan, who seemingly trolled Paul's recent fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Ad

A few days before the scheduled bout with Chavez Jr., 'The Problem Child' appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the host and Paul engaged in a heated exchange, leading to the latter's abrupt exit from the interview.

After watching the fight, Morgan intensified his criticism of Paul, claiming that the match was rigged.

"BREAKING: I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight. The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ - but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to the criticisms, Paul clapped back at his alleged haters and threatened to take legal action against them. Through a post on X, the 28-year-old wrote:

"After years of letting it slide as just “haters being haters”, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served, you pigs."

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Critics argue that Paul has not secured victories against any recognized top boxers. Since turning professional, they claim that 'The Problem Child' has only defeated retired fighters and those who are past their prime. To support their claims, they reference former boxing champion Mike Tyson and former UFC champion Anderson Silva as examples.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. accuses Jake Paul of "scamming the entire world"

Despite Jake Paul dismissing claims that his fights are rigged, he continues to face criticism from the boxing community. In addition to Piers Morgan, Vergil Ortiz Jr., the reigning WBC interim super welterweight champion, also believes that Paul is presenting rigged fights as legitimate contests.

Ad

In a post on X, Ortiz Jr. expressed his views and wrote:

"Jake Paul is scamming the entire world with his circus fights, selling them as real fights, but the entire world continues to eat it all up and then have the nerve to be disappointed because the circus fights they pay to watch aren’t real fights. He is single-handedly destroying the sport, and everyone else is enabling it..."

Ad

Check out Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.