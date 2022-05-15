Jake Paul trolled by Dillon Danis with video of soft drinks cup being thrown at him

Dillon Danis recently trolled Jake Paul as the YouTuber had a drink thrown on him. Paul and Danis have had an altercation before when 'The Problem Child' threw water balloons at 'El Jefe'.

Danis was shooting a show with Brendan Schaub when Paul passed by a car and threw water balloons at the 28-year-old. Hence, the Bellator fighter didn't let the opportunity of trolling Paul pass. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "eat that."

Danis had appeared at Brandan Schaub's show a while ago. Paul knew about the scheduled appearance as he came on the site in a van and threw water ballons at him. Brendan Schaub recently appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast where he stated that he warned Danis about the attack beforehand, saying:

"I told [Dillon Danis] that there's a chance [Jake Paul's] coming. I said, 'Hey just like, you know, I talked to Jake and Logan last night and he said he might come by' and he goes, 'Bro, if he comes, I'll beat the s**t out of him.' I went, 'No doubt. But you have one leg. One leg.'"

Watch Brendan Schaub on the IMPAULSIVE podcast:

What's next for Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis is currently 2-0 in his MMA career. Both of his fights have come under the Bellator MMA organization. He defeated Kyle Walker via toehold submission in his debut fight at Bellator 198. 'El Jefe' defeated Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 via armbar in his next fight.

However, he hasn't appeared inside the cage since. Danis's win over Humphrey came in June of 2019. While the 28-year-old is a fantastic submisison artist, he rarely appears to showcase his skills in the cage.

Danis has also been known for his controversial personality outside the cage. He is also known as someone who is to be the training partner of Conor McGregor. Fans still remember the time when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped from the top of the octagon to attack Danis.

Whether Danis makes a return to fighting remains to be seen. However, he hasn't failed to capture the attention of the fans with his antics on social media. Given the animosity between him and Jake Paul, one shouldn't be surprised if they ever fight in some form of combat.

