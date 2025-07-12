Jake Paul and Turki Alalshikh linking up after seemingly burying the hatchet sends fans reeling: "WHAT TIMELINE AM I IN?"

Fans gave mixed reactions as Turki Alalshikh and Jake Paul appear to have put their differences aside to pursue a mutually beneficial professional relationship.

Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, has been critical of Paul and the influencer boxing circuit. The Saudi minister has made veiled jabs at Paul, explicitly stating his lack of interest in promoting celebrity boxing matches.

However, it seems their relationship has improved, as the two recently met in New York ahead of the all-women's boxing event promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Alalshikh posted a picture of himself and Paul on X:

Fans flooded the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. Many expressed the surprise about the meeting, given Alalshikh's firm stance on influencer boxing in the past. Meanwhile, others suggested that the potential for commercial success could have brought them together.

One fan commented:

"WHAT TIMELINE AM I IN?"

Another fan wrote, pointing out the commercial aspect of their meeting:

"Once big money is involved, then everything changes."

Meanwhile, a few other fans predicted the high-profile fights that could take place:

"Oh snap! Turki came around. I guess we might get that Canelo fight afterall."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Turki_alalshikh on X]

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on meeting with Turki Alalshikh

Resharing his picture of Turki Alalshikh and himself on X, Jake Paul emphasized his commitment to the growth of boxing. He also highlighted the potential benefits of Alalshikh and Most Valuable Promotions joining hands:

"My / MVP's goal has always been to disrupt and grow boxing, and Turki has done that in massive ways. Collaborating only helps ensure boxing, for women and men, continues to grow and regain its place as the biggest sport in the world."

Alalshikh and Paul building a professional relationship could be particularly intriguing. This is especially considering that Alalshikh is also working with TKO Boxing, led by UFC CEO Dana White, who has also been a vocal critic of Paul and influencer boxing.

