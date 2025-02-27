"Let's get youTube great again" - Turki Alalshikh takes cheeky dig at Jake Paul while teasing "big pay-per-view" fight featuring 79-year-old fighter

Turki Alalshikh recently took a sharp jab at Jake Paul in a recent social media post. Paul, who transitioned from being a YouTuber to a professional boxer, has expressed his ambition to become a boxing champion. However, he has faced significant criticism for the opponents he has chosen, as he has primarily fought aging MMA and boxing veterans who are past their prime.

In a recent post on X that appears to be aimed at Paul, Alalshikh shared a video featuring 79-year-old social media star Frank Gilfeather, jokingly suggesting him as a potential next opponent. Alalshikh wrote:

"79 years in great shape...he is a friend and I can convince him... Think about it... Big pay-per-view... Let's get YouTube great again."

Gilfeather rose to social media stardom in late 2022 when his boxing training videos went viral. As of now, the 79-year-old has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Notable figures from various combat sports, including Conor McGregor, Bas Rutten, John Wayne Parr, Teddy Atlas, and reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, are among his followers.

In November 2024, Paul faced significant backlash from fans for fighting 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Many, including UFC CEO Dana White, criticized him and suggested a list of aging celebrities for his next fight. Alalshikh's recent post has also followed this trend.

Turki Alalskhikh and KSI poke fun at Jake Paul in a recent social media interaction

Turki Alalshikh recently partnered with KSI to promote the video game 'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.' The duo appeared in a video posted on Alalshikh's social media account to announce this exciting news.

In the video, Alalshikh expressed his desire for KSI to fight someone in the USA while subtly taking a jab at Jake Paul. He mentioned:

"I challenge him to have someone fight him in America. We will discuss, me and him, about future opponents. But, real fighters, real boxers. Not 60-year-olds."

Understanding the joke, KSI replied:

"I don't... There is only one person that does that."

Alalskhikh continued his humorous comments, mentioning Frank Gilfeather:

"There is a famous guy in England [Frank Gilfeather]. He's 79 years. He is famous in boxing. I can talk with him, I have a great relationship with him, if anyone wants to..."

KSI, now laughing out loud, added:

"I know one guys who'd love to take that opportunity for sure."

Check out Turki Alalshikh and KSI's comments below:

Alalshikh and KSI also expressed the intention to hold an event at the Alcatraz prison in the United States. However, did not reveal concrete information about the plan.

