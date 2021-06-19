Jake Paul turns down Tana Mongeau in TikTok duet after their 'fake wedding' last year

YouTuber and social media personality Jake Paul posted a video on TikTok in which he turned down Tana Mongeau's offer to get back together.

On June 17, Mongeau posted a video on TikTok where she is listening to the song 'Favorite Crime' by Olivia Rodrigo. The video also has an onscreen text that says:

"When you hope he'll fall in love back after a fake wedding but doesn't."

In her video, Mongeau was referring to the fake wedding that the couple had in 2019. Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau made headlines as the couple allegedly married in Las Vegas. At the time, many people called the marriage fake, saying it was a publicity stunt.

Paul responded to Mongeau's TikTok by making a duet video where he is holding a blue sign that says "HELL NAW!".

You can watch the video below:

CLAP BACK: Tana Mongeau posts TikTok with the caption “when u hope he’ll fall in love back after the fake wedding but doesn’t.” Jake Paul responds “HELL NAW.” pic.twitter.com/HgDGV9JLnu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 18, 2021

Tana Mongeau started calling Paul names on Twitter after the YouTube star turned down her offer.

Jake Paul had a fake marriage with Tana Mongeau in 2019

YouTuber celebrity Jake Paul started dating Tana Mongeau in April 2019. The pair hosted a fake wedding ceremony on July 28th of the same year. The event took place in Las Vegas in a $500,000 venue.

The news came as a shock to many fans who believed it was just a publicity stunt to stay in the limelight.

The couple ended things in January 2020 but have stayed in touch since then.

Mongeau recently uploaded a TikTok video expressing her true feelings for Paul, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer turned down her proposal.

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring on August 28

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will be taking on Tyron Woodley in his next boxing match that will take place on August 28. It will be Paul's fourth professional fight as a boxer.

