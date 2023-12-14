Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Full commentary and broadcast team announced

The Jake Paul vs. Andre August event is all set to go down on December 15. The fight will be an eight-round cruiserweight bout and will take place at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The commentary and analysis team for the Jake Paul vs. Andre August event will consist of Todd Grisham, Dan Canobbio and Ariel Helwani. YouTube boxing commentator Wade Plemons will serve as the host for the night.

@HappyPunch has claimed that Paul's former foe, ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, will also be a part of the commentary team on December 15.

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul have competed against each other on two separate occasions. Their first encounter took place in August 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio. The event marked 'The Chosen One's' debut in the world of professional boxing.

The fight, which consisted of eight three-minute rounds, went the distance and 'The Problem Child' was declared the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 77-75, 78-74 and 75-77 in favor of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul was then scheduled to face Tommy Fury in December that year, but 'TNT' had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury. This led to Woodley steeping in on short notice for a rematch against Paul.

This time, 'The Problem Child' did not let the fight go to the judges as he scored a brutal knockout against the former UFC champion in the sixth round of the fight.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August: What does 'The Problem Child' have to say about promoting the fight?

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is right around the corner and it will mark 'The Problem Child's' ninth professional boxing bout. But, unlike his previous fights, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is not interested in promoting the December 15 event.

In a recent episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, 'The Problem Child' shared that he only took the fight against August in order to gain experience and does not care about promoting the contest:

"I don't know why they want me to keep on promoting this f**king fight. I don't care...This is literally just so I can get experience. Like, I'm wearing the same outfit as my last fight. Like, I'm just showing up and knocking this guy the f**k out...We don't need to promote this sh*t."

Check out his comments below:

You can watch the full episode below: