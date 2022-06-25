Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather shares similarities with Jake Paul's proposed 'money' fight with Mike Tyson

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is seeming more and more likely to become a reality. The proposed 'money' fight was recently compared to the McGregor vs. Mayweather bout by former UFC contender Josh Thomson On episode #47 of Weighing Interjection.

Thomson offered an interesting take on the topic, citing financial reasons for why this fight would make sense for Jake.

"I look at this as Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Jake Paul can make a ton of money fighting Tyson. If he could fight Mike Tyson, just take the L, take the money, and walk away. That's all your gonna do, I don't see any other reasons why not to.

"From what I understand, there's a bunch of reports that Jake Paul's broke because he put all his money into crypto. That market tanked so he lost his (expletive) in the crypto market."

Thomson seemed to be insinuating that McGregor never stood a chance against Mayweather, and that he was taking the loss for the payday. However, McGregor surprised many boxing pundits when he arguably won at least the first three rounds.

The major difference is that McGregor and Mayweather have a twelve-year age difference, while Paul and Tyson are apart by thirty years. Whether that gap will mean a closer bout remains to be seen. First, Paul will have to get past Tommy Fury, who he will face on August 6 at MSG.

Mike Tyson believes the bout with Jake Paul would be "really interesting"

Not many people took Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson seriously, until Tyson himself stirred the pot by speaking about the bout during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyson called the matchup "really interesting" and claimed that credit has to be given to Paul.

"Even if he’s fighting guys that you don’t believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him but they can’t. He's beating people he shouldn't really be beating so we've got to give him that credit."

This would be high praise coming from one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time. Jake's biggest criticism has been about his level of competition. He has only fought a fellow YouTuber, a retired NBA player, and two retired MMA fighters.

This level of competition isn't exactly people he 'shouldn't really be beating'. So it seems more as if Tyson is trying to sell the fight, which you can't blame him for, considering it would most likely be an easy pay day.

