Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Pro fight or exhibition? Here's where Texas authorities currently stand

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson may be declared an exhibition bout, with the verdict hinging on the Combative Sports program under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

The decision will be made by Brian E. Francis, the TDLR interim executive director, and will be informed by advice from Combative Sports program staffers. The process involves the review body receiving all of the proposed matchups for an event, which must be submitted at least 21 days before.

Upon receiving a proposed matchup, Combative Sports staff look over the two fighters' records to gauge whether they have comparable skill levels. If the gap between their records is too large, the two fighters are deemed to have been unfairly paired and the fight could instead be relegated to an exhibition.

On paper, this first requirement could prove disastrous for Paul's plans to face Tyson under a professional rule-set. Paul is still a novice boxer, with just 10 pro fights under his belt, spanning four years. Meanwhile, Tyson is a 58-fight veteran, all-time great world champion, and Hall of Fame boxer.

He is far more experienced than Paul but has not fought professionally since 2005 when he first retired from boxing. His last bout was an exhibition matchup against fellow legendary pugilist, Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Another variable that will be considered is Tyson's age.

'Iron Mike' is 57 years old, but will be 58 by the time he and Paul clash. This soon-to-be 31-year age gap may determine whether the matchup will be under professional rules. Fighters over 36 must yield favorable results from an electroencephalogram (EEG) and electrocardiogram (ECG).

An EEG tests for brain disorders, while an ECG tests for heart-related health issues. Given the amount of head trauma Tyson has sustained and the fact that blood vessels lose their elasticity with age, rendering him more susceptible to heart-related health concerns, the bout could be ruled an exhibition.

According to a USA Today interview by Texas boxing promoter Cameron Davies, he has spoken to Texas Combative staff and is 99% certain it will be an exhibition bout.

What would an exhibition bout for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson mean?

If Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is made an exhibition boxing match, they will be forced to use 16-ounce gloves instead of 10-ounce gloves and will fight in two-minute rounds instead of three.

Lastly, there will be no judges to score the bout if a knockout does not occur. This would mirror 'Iron Mike's' previous boxing match with the legendary Roy Jones Jr.