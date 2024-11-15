Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wager could bag Irish boxing star $40 million

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson pre-fight press conference featured an absurd moment that saw 'The Problem Child' and Katie Taylor agree to a bet on the main event. With a microphone in hand, Paul walked up to Taylor, who is scheduled to defend the undisputed women's lightweight title against Amanda Serrano.

He asked her how much she wanted to bet on his bout with Tyson, to which a chuckling Taylor responded with a question of her own: if Paul would bet his purse. Confident that he will not lose, 'The Problem Child' agreed to the wager without hesitation, and the two shook hands.

The exchange began with Paul saying the following:

"I forgot Katie Taylor back here. How much do you wanna bet?"

When Taylor asked him on how much he was willing to, Paul encouraged her to pick any sum. Naturally, Taylor landed on his purse.

"Well, do you wanna bet your purse?"

Check out Jake Paul and Katie Taylor betting on his fight with Mike Tyson (33:50):

According to The Sporting News, both Paul and Tyson will compete for a total of $80 million, with each man pocketing $40 million for their efforts. So, if Paul turns out to be a man of his word, Taylor may very well enter the weekend $40 million richer if Tyson manages to beat his younger foe.

While many have doubts due to his advanced age, others believe Tyson will prove too skillful for Paul, even in his old age. Tyson himself has asserted that he will not lose come fight night, but his vow has made observers no less apprehensive.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the latter's first pro fight after 2005

While this will be Jake Paul's third professional boxing match in 2024, the same cannot be said for Mike Tyson. The heavyweight legend retired from professional boxing back 19 years ago in 2005, when he was TKO'd by Kevin McBride. Since then, Tyson became relatively content with life outside of fighting.

He did, however, have two exhibition boxing matches since his retirement. The first was in 2006, facing Corey Sanders in a non-scored bout that ended with no finish. Then in 2020, he took on fellow legend Roy Jones Jr., with the two men fighting to a draw.

