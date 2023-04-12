Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting odds: Who is the current favorite for the main event on August 5?

Jake Paul, the controversial YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, is gearing up to face off against former UFC star Nate Diaz in what is expected to be a high-stakes main event on August 5th, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

As the odds currently (at 05:00 PM; 13 April) stand, Jake Paul has emerged as the clear favorite with a betting line of -280, while Nate Diaz trails behind with odds of +220, according to BettingOnline.ag.

Betting Odds

Paul's recent split-decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year has not deterred the oddsmakers from favoring him in this upcoming bout. The 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer has gained attention for his undefeated record, with notable wins against Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

On the other hand, Nate Diaz, a veteran of the UFC, will be making his first foray into the world of boxing after successfully completing his UFC contract by submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September last year. The southpaw is known for his striking skills and gritty fighting style, and his transition to boxing has generated significant interest among fight fans.

With the fight still several months away, the betting odds may fluctuate as the date draws nearer and more information becomes available. However, the current odds indicate that Jake Paul is the favorite to win the highly anticipated bout against Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul reveals timeline for MMA debut

In a recent interview during the PFL 2 broadcast, Jake Paul revealed his plans to make his debut in MMA. Paul expressed that he is eyeing the end of 2023 or possibly the beginning of 2024:

"It’s looking like the end of 2023, you know? Maybe the beginning of 2024..."

Speaking further, 'The Problem Child' also mentioned that he has been focusing on training in jiu-jitsu and returning to his wrestling roots in preparation for his transition to the world of MMA. Acknowledging the need to learn kicks, Paul stated that he anticipates needing about a year or so to hone his skills before stepping into the octagon:

"I’ve been training jiu-jitsu a little bit and getting back to my wrestling roots... I really just have to focus on learning the kicks. So I need about a year or so, and then I’m gonna be ready, and I’m excited to be doing it with the PFL."

Check out Jake Paul's interview below:

Poll : 0 votes