Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz set to bag second-most gate at Dallas venue, coming in above UFC 211

It appears that the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight is on its way to being a massive success in terms of gate revenue.

The boxing match is scheduled to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

According to a press release, the event is set to garner a very high number in terms of gate revenue. The boxing match will reportedly have the second-highest gate income from a combat sports event held at the American Airlines Center. The gate is expected to be only behind UFC 277, which made $4.45 million in gate revenue.

UFC 211, which was headlined by a heavyweight title clash between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos at the same venue, had a gate income of $2.66 million.

Check out MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter's tweet below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Per a press release, Paul vs. Diaz will have the second highest gate of any combat sports event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas behind UFC 277 ($4.45 mil.)



UFC 211 had a $2.66 mil. gate, so the number is expected to eclipse that (per the release).

The event will mark Diaz's debut in the world of professional boxing. The 38-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 279 in September 2022. The Stockton native was initially set to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round main event. But after 'Borz' failed to make the welterweight limit, a short-notice fight between Diaz and Tony Ferguson was set up for the main event.

Diaz got the better of Ferguson and submitted him via a guillotine choke in the fourth round of the fight. After the victory, he parted ways with the UFC.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/fpwO9fL4cG ‘Nate Diaz is a FREE man!’: Fighters react to Nate Diaz’s win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 mmafighting.com/2022/9/11/2334…

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: 'The Problem Child' is unhappy with his upcoming opponent

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is not satisfied with Nate Diaz's efforts towards promoting their fight. 'The Problem Child' believes that Diaz, who is a co-promoter for the event, should do more to market the fight and attract viewers.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Paul called Diaz "boring" and said that he had expected more out of the Stockton native to create a buzz for the fight.

“He talked a lot more s**t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b***h in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and to not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b***h and has been quite boring, which p*sses me off. But I’m used to carrying these promotions. It’s no different in this one."

Check out Jake Paul's full interview with MMA Junkie below (4:21):