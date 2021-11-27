"Why would you ever offer to put yourself under scrutiny?" - Chael Sonnen thinks Jake Paul made the right move by refusing VADA drug testing

Chael Sonnen has chimed in with his take on Jake Paul allegedly refusing VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) testing for his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury.

Sonnen has seemingly lent his support to Jake Paul and emphasized that ‘The Problem Child’ made the right decision by refraining from putting himself under scrutiny.

Tommy Fury’s father, legendary boxing trainer John Fury, recently suggested that Jake Paul could be using banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs). Speaking to Rob Moore, He claimed that Jake Paul hasn’t agreed to undergo VADA testing for his fight against Tommy Fury. However, John Fury was quick to highlight that he’s still confident his son will defeat the YouTube megastar-turned-boxer.

MMA legend Chael Sonnen addressed the situation in an edition of Beyond the Fight. Expounding upon the VADA factor in the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match, Sonnen stated:

“He [Jake Paul], now within four fights, has the leading family of boxing having their youngest protégé begging and jumping through hoops to get on the docket with him. I mean, there’s a real brilliance in everything that Paul did. But what Paul would not do is agree to VADA. VADA stands for Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. Now, you take that however you want. And quite frankly, I don’t think you’re going to get a different result if Paul p**s in the cup or if I p** in the cup for him. I will only share with you – Nobody should do VADA. VADA should not have the doors open. It is the most ridiculous thing. Why would you ever, ever offer to put yourself under scrutiny? That is a fool’s move.”

Sonnen added, “Why would you ever volunteer to put yourself in a position that doesn’t have anything positive? You don’t go into VADA and it’s a lottery system, and they’re going to give you an extra 15 grand. You don’t go into VADA, and you pass it, and they have any level of media or credibility where they can break into SportsCenter at the top of the hour and announce to the world that you passed. You get absolutely nothing for it, and you potentially get suspended if you did agree to do it. I’m only sharing this with you because I know how it looks for Paul. And I know how it looks for other people who publicly refuse to do VADA. You are still under state sanctioning. You are still under the promotion sanctions should they want to step in and do it. There still is a testing level. You’re just not volunteering to go an extra step – And only a fool would!”

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on the ongoing Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury VADA testing debate in the video below:

Jake Paul will face Tommy Fury in one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2021

Social media influencer and boxing wunderkind Jake Paul has amassed a professional boxing record of 4-0. Meanwhile, Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury, holds a professional boxing record of 7-0.

24-year-old Jake Paul and 22-year-old Tommy Fury have engaged in a heated rivalry with one another over the past few years. Paul, a longtime internet celebrity, has carved a unique niche for himself as a major pay-per-view draw in the boxing industry as of late.

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury professional boxing bout will be contested at a catchweight of 192 pounds. This clash of undefeated boxing prospects will headline a fight card at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

