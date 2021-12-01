"All love" - Jake Paul congratulates George Kambosos Jr. for his win over Teofimo Lopez

Jake Paul has congratulated George Kambosos Jr. after the Australian defeated Teofimo Lopez.

Kambosos secured what many believe is one of 2021’s biggest combat sports upset wins, beating Lopez in a twelve-round back-and-forth war on November 27th.

The judges’ scorecards featured scores of 115-112 and 115-111 in favor of Kambosos, while a lone 114–113 card was in favor of Lopez.

After the fight, George Kambosos Jr. tweeted an image of him seemingly speaking to Jake Paul over video conference. Kambosos insinuated he’d been congratulated by Paul. The new lightweight champion attached the following statement alongside the image, thanking the YouTube megastar for his support:

“When your getting the love from @jakepaul you know your doing something right thank you brother for the support, your time December 18”

In response to Kambosos’ tweet regarding him, Jake Paul posted a tweet that read as follows:

“All love”

The win over Teofimo Lopez earned George Kambosos Jr. the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight titles. During their post-fight interviews, Lopez claimed he won the fight. Kambosos disagreed but proceeded to offer Lopez a rematch.

As of this time, it’s unclear whether Teofimo Lopez will face George Kambosos again or move up in weight.

George Kambosos, on his part, has potential fights against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Vasiliy Lomachenko looming. Neither Lopez’s nor Kambosos’ next respective opponents or comeback dates have been officially revealed.

Jake Paul is set to face Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated grudge match

Over the past couple of years, YouTuber and boxing wunderkind Jake Paul has carved a unique niche as one of the biggest pro boxing draws. ‘The Problem Child’ holds an undefeated professional boxing record of 4-0 and is set to compete against fellow undefeated pugilist Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury next.

Tommy is the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury and is the son of widely revered boxing trainer John Fury. ‘TNT’ is 7-0 as a professional boxer and is hailed by many as the biggest test of Jake Paul’s boxing career thus far.

The duo has engaged in an intense feud over the past several months – one that’s seen both fighters take multiple personal jibes at each other. Their grudge match is scheduled to be contested at a 192-pound catchweight. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

