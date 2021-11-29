"If you refuse to do something, you're guilty" - John Fury slams Jake Paul for refusing to undergo VADA drug testing

Tommy Fury’s father John Fury has sounded off on Jake Paul for reportedly refusing to undergo VADA drug-testing ahead of their fight.

John Fury took to Instagram to post a video suggesting that Jake Paul could be using banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs). He stated:

“So, recently, in the contract with Jake Paul, which had everything in it but the kitchen sink. But he refused, point-blank, to sign up to the drug-testing papers. Now, to me, that’s very naughty because we’re meant to be in a high-profile fight; what’s going on, being all over the world. He won’t sign the drug-testing thing. We’re doing it. We’ve always done it. You can test the Fury, every day of the week and 10 times on a Sunday. Tommy’s got nothing to hide. That’s why I’m making this video. But can I say the same about Jake Paul? I don’t know. Peoples got to make their own mind up. But in the press conference, the other day, he won’t remove his glasses. Now, eyes are telltale to everything. He’s grown a big beard, which, people who understand what I’m talking about, know where I’m coming from. I don’t know. Leave it to them; back to their own mind up. But what we’re doing here is trying to enlighten people in the world today that it is illegal to use your steroids. And that’s what he’s doing to gain an edge. Well, I feel sorry for him.”

Fury highlighted that Jake Paul has several advantages in the fight – including fighting on home turf, being the bigger star and perhaps even using steroids or other PEDs. He emphasized, however, that when it comes to boxing talent and power, it’s his son Tommy who has the advantage. He added:

“I just want to enlighten people to all of this. And in my book, if you refuse to do something, you’re guilty. So, we’re not refusing to do it. We’ll sign up today and every other day like he’s done right through his career. So, can I say I think the same about Jake Paul? Man up, Jake. If you think you’re the man you are, mate, sign the VADA. Let’s get on with it. Let’s have somewhere near a level playing field. But even if you don’t, you know, we’re going to beat you anyway. But believe me, my friend, if you are any kind of a man you think you are, sign up to the VADA.”

Watch John Fury’s take on the Jake Paul VADA testing situation in the video below:

Jake Paul could catapult himself into more high-stakes ‘money fights’ by beating Tommy Fury

Over the past few years, Jake Paul has carved a unique niche for himself as a celebrity-combat sportsperson. Paul’s proven to be a huge box office draw, courtesy of his fight promotion tactics and ever-improving boxing skill-set.

On that note, a fellow box office draw – UFC icon Nate Diaz – is being touted as a potential future matchup for Jake Paul. Diaz has just one fight left on his UFC contract and could box Jake Paul in the near future.

Nevertheless, Jake Paul has to get past Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury. Paul, who is 4-0 in his professional career, is set to face fellow unbeaten boxing prospect Tommy Fury, who boasts a 7-0 record. Their 192-pound catchweight bout will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th, 2021.

The consensus is that should Jake Paul manage to defeat Tommy Fury, he’d surely have several notable money fights on the table moving forward.

